125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Sen. Stockton’s law known as the “anti-cigarette” law goes into effect May 14. It is a very stringent law and one which is expected to restrict the sale of tobacco to children. It provides that selling or giving cigarettes to any person younger than age 18 or to any minor pupil in any school is punishable by a fine not exceeding $50 or imprisonment for not more than 30 days for each offense. Any person younger than age 18 or any minor pupil found smoking cigarettes in any public place may be arrested and a fine of $10 or short sentence of imprisonment imposed, but if such person gives information as to where he secured the cigarettes or tobacco, his sentence may be suspended and the dealer prosecuted.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
The Electric Short Line (the Luce Line) will be built west from Hutchinson this summer. A contract for several miles of road, the exact mileage having been given out, has been let to Frederickson & Co., railroad contractors and builders in Minneapolis. It is believed that the road will be built through Cedar Mills at least.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
One of the smallest groups of voters in years turned out for the Municipal election, with all the present incumbents being re-elected without opposition. Only 120 citizens bothered to go to City Hall to vote.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Voters in School District No. 423, Hutchinson, will go to the polls May 16 to elect two three-year term members to the Board of Education. Four people are seeking the two positions: Bob Stearns and Donn Ulrich, incumbents are seeking re-election and other candidates who filed are Ed Gensmer and Mrs. Jack (Trudy) Busch.
Four programs, researched and proposed by faculty members, will begin in Hutchinson Public Schools after being approved by the Board of Education of School District No. 423. The five deal with ecological sites, supplemental math, curriculum development reading, individual life sciences and mini-courses. The programs will be financed from a special $10,000 fund established earlier this school year by the board to encourage teachers to seek new or improved methods of instruction.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
McLeod County Deputy Tim Langenfeld is back at work with the Sheriff’s Department a month after he was assaulted by a driver he had stopped to assist. Although he is not yet on patrol, Langenfeld is working full time in the communications area of the department. He will remain on administrative duty pending a full medical release, according to Wayne Vinkemeier, lead investigator.
People’s Platform: In regard to keeping sports in perspective — you might be surprised to know that kids have to maintain a certain grade point average to even be eligible to play sports. And, when most kids go home after school, kids in sports go to practice and they are still able to maintain their grade average. Also, I think we already have quality classes and teachers. I’d rather read about kids involved in sports than read about them being involved in crime or drugs, or see their name in an obituary.
People’s Platform: If state officials want to promote gambling to finance Carl Pohlad’s stadium, why don’t they just let him build his own casinos? It seems pretty stupid to me.
People’s Platform: Here we are a few days before losing the Twins, and the only time I’ve heard of my state senator doing anything this session was his support of a bill that would allow the 1% or 2% of Minnesotans who own horses to cut the horses’ tails off. Now, that’s a hard-hitting issue. I’ll remember that when I’m watching the Twins on cable TV broadcasting from Mexico City.
Having all Hutchinson Public Schools start between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. is the preferred option for changing school start times coming from a group of concerned parents and district residents. The parent group, led by Brad and Nancy Gapp, has met twice in the last two weeks to discuss options. The group will present the board with dozens of letters from others who support the change, according to the Gapps.
The Minnesota Horse Council is sponsoring a donation drive to help horses and other livestock abandoned or without food in the flooded regions of northern Minnesota. The council is looking for donations of hay, grain and cash. Donations began a week ago, and at least one more load of hay will be going north.