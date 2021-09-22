125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The Leader is requested to make a correction in the list of County Fair awards relating to who got a premium on Delft work. The prize was 50 cents. If women ever expect to get their rights they have got to quit squabbling over affairs like this. The Leader respectfully declines to make the correction and trusts the ladies will pardon the office force for laughing a little at the ridiculousness of the racket.
County Commissioner Schultz says Cingmars and Musgrove, the men who murdered Sheriff Rogers, will cost the county about $4,000.
Stewart is to have a newspaper and we predict that the wide-awake people of that handsome little town will give it liberal support.
All members of the Philharmonic Club are requested to meet at the home of Dr. Cooke. Anyone wishing to become a member of the society should notify Miss Mattie Day.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Funeral services for William Henke were at Ellsworth Lutheran Church. He was called into service April 28, 1918, and left Camp Dodge shortly after. On June 1, 1918, he left the camp with a contingent for France. He fought in four battles, and the last one in the Argonne Forest. His buddy Bert Dadie of Brainerd wrote the parents of the deceased telling them the manner in which their son met his death. It was just after they had gone over the top when a machine gun bullet struck Henke in the temple, killing him instantly. The attendance at the funeral was one of the largest ever witnessed in that community, many being unable to get into the church.
An invitation to attend a wedding in France has been received by Miss Myrtle Parrhysius of Hutchinson. She is attending the school of journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia. The invitation is from Monsieur and Madame Jules Roussel. Their daughter, Mlle Yvette Roussel of Clignancourt, Place Jules-Jofrin, will be married Oct. 27, 1921, to Monsieur Jacques Chevilly. Mlle Roussel became known to Leader readers when a Hutchinson soldier, Cecil Fallon, instigated correspondence between her and his sister Grace Fallon. The French grave of Charley McLaughlin, the first McLeod countryman to die in France, was visited in the winter of 1918 by Mlle Roussel, who placed thereon a tribute of fresh-cut flowers for her Hutchinson friends.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The War Assets Department has announced a time limit for bids on the Hutchinson Hemp Plant, and it is possible the plant here may be disposed of. A number of firms and individuals have looked the plant over in recent months.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Two new milk products will soon be produced in Hutchinson at the plant of Mid-America Dairymen Inc., formerly the Hutchinson Creamery Association. Mid-Am has announced that the local plant has been chosen to produce Savortex, a milk product used extensively in meat processing, and a milk replacer to be used in calf feeding.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
This summer’s dry weather has led to a decision by Hutchinson Fire Chief Brad Emans and Fire Marshal Casey Stotts to ban all types of outdoor burning until further notice.
The 1997 Hutchinson Area United Way campaign has a goal of raising $167,000 to help fund 41 agencies in the McLeod County area. While planning has been going on for months, the campaign will kick into high gear Oct. 3 with the second local United Way telethon.
Library Square, viewed by many Hutchinson residents as the heart of the city, is getting a transfusion in an attempt to revive the trampled and parched grass. City workers are busy bringing in new composted soil and replanting the grass.
People’s Platform: To the store managers who put their prices three inches from the floor, it’s not very dignified for an elderly lady to have to kneel on the floor her “bleep” in the air looking for an item price.
People’s Platform: It’s Friday afternoon and I finally got home. I wish whoever redesigned Main Street would try to get down it on Friday. The light turned green and I couldn’t even move because the traffic was backed up two blocks ahead of me. Then I tried to park on Main Street and it was impossible to try to get back into traffic again. Something’s got to work better than this. I hope they try to redesign it again.