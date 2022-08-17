1997 McLeod County Fair

New burgundy, blue and white banners greeted visitors to the 125th annual McLeod County Fair when it opened Aug. 15, 1997, in Hutchinson. Maureen Krumrey, left of Glencoe, and Julie Jergens of Hutchinson served with Fair Secretary Marion Filk on the committee designing the banners, which line the entrance to the fairgrounds. U.S. flags also grace light poles along Century Avenue, and pennants fly atop the gateway and Pavilion. More banners are planned next year and pennants will be added to the rest of the buildings in 1999.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

Nikola Tesla’s latest marvel of inventive genius by which messages may be transmitted without the medium of wires to any part of the earth is not in time to save Prof. Andree, but the next Artic explorer who goes after the pole will probably take one of Tesla’s new machines along and will keep in communication with the world. The value of this invention to discoverers and explorers is incalculable, if it works as indicated by dispatches.

