Nikola Tesla’s latest marvel of inventive genius by which messages may be transmitted without the medium of wires to any part of the earth is not in time to save Prof. Andree, but the next Artic explorer who goes after the pole will probably take one of Tesla’s new machines along and will keep in communication with the world. The value of this invention to discoverers and explorers is incalculable, if it works as indicated by dispatches.
There is quite a Kodak fever among a number of Hutchinson people. Beware of the little black box. You are liable to be “took.”
The 12th annual outing of Gopher Campfire Club was the most successful event of its kind ever held by this sportsmen’s organization, and was attended by conservatively 1,000. The beautiful 10-acre patch of woods on Piepenberg’s point was literally full of men during all afternoon, hundreds taking in the trap shoot, the barnyard golf and kittenball games, the athletic exhibition by Victor Naegeli, the water sports, the rifle and revolver shoots, the bait casting contest, the exhibition in rifle, revolver and shotgun marksmanship by Dave Flanigan and the antics of Bill Duesterhoeft’s “baar” each attracting a large number.
The contract for Hutchinson’s ornamental street lighting system, or white way, was awarded to the Commonwealth Electric Co. of St. Paul, that concern being considered the lowest and best bidders by the Hutchinson City Council.
Another new subdivision will be added to Hutchinson’s residential district soon with the platting of Kerkow’s Addition in the western part of the city. An area comprising approximately two small city blocks and about 20 new lots will be opened up. It is located north of Fourth Avenue Southwest and bounded on the east by Merrill Street and on the west by Harrington Street.
The Torrey Brothers — Ray and Al — are inviting the public to a grand opening of their new modern service station and show room. Each customer will receive 2 free gallons of gas with the purchase of 7 gallons and children will receive balloons.
Mrs. Jenny Jacobson was honored at a birthday celebration in honor of her 83rd birthday at the Gingerbread House in Hutchinson. Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Eischens of Glencoe, operators of the restaurant, hosted the party and provided birthday cake and a corsage for the guest of honor, who was in business at that location for several years with her husband, the late George “Jake” Jacobson.
School will open Sept. 2 for Hutchinson Public Schools. That is contrary to community rumors that construction delays could push back the start day of school. With a $12 million construction summer winding down to the final three weeks, much work does remain to be done, but school will open on time, according to John Carter, District 423 director of buildings and grounds.
Twenty-four years ago, Millers Woods was established in the middle of Hutchinson’s Rolling Oaks neighborhood as an area to be protected from development. Millers Woods was deeded to the city in 1973 for $1 by the John Miller family. Last year, Miller went before the Hutchinson City Council with a concern that housing developments on all four sides of the woods had encroached on it, threatening its natural look. Miller said the area wasn’t intended as a park or playground. He asked that the city fence the woods and stop its mowing. Instead the city decided to notify adjoining property owners that property line posts would be erected to delineate property lines. The city also established a six-member Millers Woods consortium of adjacent property owners, park users and city staff to develop a plan for the land. The first fruits of the consortium’s efforts are being harvested this month by workers from the Minnesota Coservation Corps as they remove non-native plants and trees from Millers Woods.
Hundreds of people gathered in Brownton Aug. 11 for the annual Sweet Corn Feed hosted by the Civic and Commerce Association. Highlights included a kiddie parade and the sweet corn.
