125 YEARS AGO: 1896
McKinley it is. Republican candidates for president and vice president are elected.
A feathery fall of snow whitens the earth today.
If any genius can figure out how the Leader may get any comfort out of the president election returns he will please communicate with this office without delay.
The annual Big Hunt of the Henderson sportsmen resulted in a bag of 760 ducks, 10 snipe, 25 partridges, 2,350 quail, 175 prairie chickens, 1,110 rabbits and 310 squirrels.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Although the whole thing seems to be shrouded in mystery, report has it that there was a real “devil of a time” at the Lake Marion Dance Pavilion one night recently. Report has it that there were in the neighborhood of 100 people present at the time, but the Leader reporters have not been able to find anyone who would admit he was there. Here’s the story. When the entertainment was at its height, his Satanic Majesty, in person, forked tail, cloven hoofs, horns and all, enshrouded in fire of many colors, suddenly appeared in the center of the dancing floor, some say from above, others say that the form materialized on the floor where it was first seen. And from then on he had complete possession of the place. The merry-makers seem to have left precipitately, every mother’s son and daughter of them, not to return that evening; the story being that several cars were even left until the next morning when the owners returned for them. You may take it for what it’s worth — that’s the story as told to the Leader by several people, all agreeing as to even the minutest detail.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
An ad in the Hutchinson Leader announces new prices at Hutchinson barber shops. Haircuts are raised a dime up to 75 cents and shaves go for up to a half a dollar.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
McLeod County’s budget for calendar 1972 totals $1,448,000, down $31,200 from the 1971 budget. Final portions of the budget were adopted by the county commissioners at their recent meeting. It was mutually agreed by the commissioners that the official salary schedule and all clerk-hire salaries shall remain unchanged in observance of the wage price freeze.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Gusts of 69 mph swept Hutchinson Oct 29. It toppled a 190-foot crane owned by Jonver Crane Service of Wabasso that was blown over backwards sometime during the night. Winds also whipped a trampoline, blowing it from one end of the block to the opposite side of the street on the other end of the block. The winds also leveled some mailboxes and trees in town. It also shattered a large front window at the Village Shop on Main Street.
The Hutchinson City Council’s decision to assist in the expansion of the Dairy Queen restaurant means the new city-owned parking lot between Main Street and Washington Avenue West will stretch along the entire first block of Franklin Street North. Once completed in the spring of 1997, the lot will be something of a one-of-a-kind prototype among Hutchinson city parking lots, not only for its large size, but also for its landscaping and lighting. And that makes it perhaps the most expensive lot in the downtown area.
Thanks to the generosity of the hundreds of people who visited the Hutchinson Jaycees’ Haunted House last weekend at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, the organization was able to donate 1,345 pounds of food and personal care items to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
People’s Platform: There is plenty of room in the Shopko parking lot for Dairy Queen and Bavarian Haus customers to park. All they have to do is walk across the street. I walk farther than that when I get my groceries. People sure are getting lazy.
Seventy-three members of junior and senior youth groups from 10 Hutchinson churches gathered 3,575 pounds of food for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf during a Halloween night canvassing of Hutchinson.
Student voters went to the polls at St. Anastasia School for their 1996 election. Bob Dole gained 94 votes, President Bill Clinton garnered 69 votes, while Ross Perot brought in a slight six votes.