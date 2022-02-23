125 YEARS AGO: 1897
New subscriptions are coming right along. Among others a letter was received this week with $1.50 enclosed and the encouraging words, “I have inspected your paper and concluded there is one paper in the county that is worth reading.”
The Walker schoolhouse was occupied by three people — two men and a woman — and a team of horses one night recently. The people of the district have strong objections to the use of their building for any such promiscuous purposes and are inclined to make it warm for the offenders.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
As this is written practically the entire state of Minnesota and possibly the northwest is snowbound, absolutely cut off from the outside world, so far as transportation is concerned. A raging blizzard developed during the afternoon and raged unabated all that night and a greater part of the following forenoon. No trains were able to get out and only one attempt was made on the Luce Line. Prior to the snowstorm, sharp flashes of lightening, followed by loud thunder occurred for a half hour or more at a time.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
A siege of red measles of epidemic proportion has struck the elementary grades at Hutchinson Public Schools with 60 cases, representing nearly 20% of the students enrolled in the first five grades. The cases, which have been reported to Mrs. Paul Nelson, school nurse, during the last three weeks, are confined to pupils in the kindergarten department and the first five grades.
There has been a marked increase in the number of patients admitted and the accompanying total income from patients was announced at the annual stockholders meeting of the Hutchinson Community Hospital Association to make 1946 the biggest year on record for the local hospital. A jump of 376 in the number of patients cared for during the year coincided with an increase of $7,425.95 in total income from patients, bringing the total income from patients during 1946 to $59,436.06. An average of 29 patients a day were cared for each day during the year with the total hospital patient stays amounting to 10,659. There were 121 outpatients announced.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
A 1970 graduate of Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson has a minor role in the film “Arrow of Prophecy,” in which country music star Johnny Cash appears. The former local resident is Bruce Christensen. His sister, Becky Christensen, also a Maplewood Academy graduate, was an instructor in the academy’s music department during the 1960s.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Coach Geoff Docken huddled his inaugural Hutchinson Tiger hockey team during an early season practice in late November of 1972 on Campbell Lake. Yes, that’s right — Campbell Lake. With the Hutchinson Civil Center only a vision, the Tigers worked out on just about any frozen body of water they could find until the city’s outdoor rinks were open for the winter. That’s what high school hockey in Greater Minnesota was like in the early 1970s. For most, indoor ice was something they only saw in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud or Duluth. But Hutchinson? Never. On Feb. 22, the community celebrated a quarter century of hockey.
Some of the area’s worst flooding was in April 1965, when the Crow River overflowed its banks, pouring into downtown Hutchinson. Two late-winter snowstorms and spring rains contributed to this flood. While the 1965 flood was unusual, the National Weather Service has said that many rivers in the state are prime for flooding this spring.
Becoming a more efficient, customer-/taxpayer-focused organization has been the focus of a considerable amount of effort in Hutchinson’s city government during the past two years. While all city departments have played important roles in the quality improvement effort, few have been as deeply involved as City Administrator Gary Plotz. He has led the implementation of the Excellence Plus Program with Hutchinson Community Development Corporate Director Dick Lennes and Planning Coordinator Brenda Ewing. Excellence Plus is designed to help fine-tune the planning process city leaders use. One of the most noticeable benefits of the program came in the council-directed effort to keep the tax levy increase to a minimum. Those efforts continue to be a priority in 1997.
