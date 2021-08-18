125 YEARS AGO: 1896
When the state central committee of the Republican Party takes the Populists of this state to be so brainless that they will break ranks and scatter into petty factions when the great crisis is at hand, or take to the brush and dig their graves when the promised land is in sight, does not understand the stuff of which 100,000 solid Minnesota voters in the People’s Party are made of.
When it comes to politics, let us reason together, but don’t get excited or mad. There is no argument in a display of ill temper or the calling of bad names.
The special term of court before which the murderers of Sheriff Rogers will be tried, opened in Glencoe Aug. 20. Owing to complaints of feeling unwell, and fearing he may feign sickness at the last moment, Musgrove was removed from Ramsey County Jail. The prisoner complains of weak lungs, which renders confinement unbearable to him. He looks pale and haggard and bears every evidence of breaking down. Cingmars was taken here on the 9:15 express looking hale and hearty at the expense of the state. Judge Cadwell arrived last evening and the two prisoners will be indicted by the grand jury today.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Store windows in Hutchinson are taking on a historical appearance in preparation for the pageant. A number of merchants have already prepared window displays of pioneer day relics, and by the time of the pageant all the decorations will be in place.
Sunday afternoon word was tipped to Sheriff Frank Klaus of Glencoe that two Wright County parties were on their way to Swan Lake, where there was to be an afternoon and evening entertainment that day — with a load of moonshine.
Mrs. B.W. Thurston of Thurston Management, who will stage the mammoth McLeod County Pageant Aug. 25-26, and Miss Gertrude Clark, dance instructor, have been in Hutchinson all week, directing rehearsals of the several groups that will appear in the pageant. Doubtless there are still many who do not yet realize the magnitude of this pageant. There will be 750 people in the cast and several episodes will require 2 1/2 hours to produce. There are in the neighborhood of 1,000 costumes, costing thousands of dollars, to be worn by participants. The five episodes will depict the history of McLeod County.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Two new polio cases were reported in McLeod County during the past week, both of them occurring at Silver Lake, according to Miss Alma Sparrow, county nurse. A 12-year-old girl was taken ill Saturday noon and was sent to University Hospital that night. A 22-year-old woman with a mild case remains at her parents’ home. Plans are going forward to conduct the McLeod County Fair as scheduled Sept. 16-19, with the hope that the polio epidemic will have run its course by then.
Gordon Carr is well on his way towards completion of the first of a number of greenhouses on the new site he is building up just east of town along State Highway 7. And it is unique, in that it will be the second greenhouse in the country constructed using aluminum instead of steel to hold up the glass. The first such house using the lighter metal was built in St. Paul last spring.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Some hope the water situation in the city of Hutchinson could be improved a bit by this weekend was given to aldermen making inquiries at the regular City Council meeting. City officials explained that the new well is completed, the pump is here, the water main connection from the well to the filter plant is now being installed, but the big electric motor to drive the pump has not arrived.
Extensive fire damage was done to the Daryl Luthens farm home Monday and moderate damage was done early Saturday to an apartment at 25 Washington Ave. E.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Improvement of the Hutchinson Municipal Airport received a green light when the City Council approved $160,000 for the design engineering work needed for a proposed Phase II project. Included in Phase II would be the completion of the taxiway ($190,000), which would require the relocation of the terminal and maintenance bay, an apron to park aircraft ($568,000), floodlights ($38,000), parking lot and roads ($186,000), an eight-unit hanger ($275,000), and a new terminal ($153,000). The total projected cost is nearly $2.1 million, with the city picking up about $490,000.