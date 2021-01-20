125 YEARS AGO: 1896
A few flakes of snow flitted down and the sleighs were out again.
The brass band will give a grand masquerade ball on Friday evening, Feb. 14.
Our Brownton correspondent gave full particulars of a serious mad-dog sensation, which alarmed the village.
Evidence that has been received by a certain party in Hutchinson goes to show that some people make it a point to take care of other people’s business as well as their own.
Several well known Hutchinson citizens are taking tobacco cures. Most have used the weed for a quarter of a century and have made a good many efforts to quit. They say the new and much advertised cure is destroying their love for tobacco and they are gaining in appetite and avoirdupois.
Notwithstanding the dull times, a good many McLeod County farms and village lots are changing hands. In another column are listed 75 real estate transfers, which have been made within the past six weeks.
The Bohemian wax wing, a small bird, which gets its name from spots on its wing appearing like wax, has made its appearance in considerable numbers in Minnesota lately.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The directors of the Twin City West Trail Association met in Hutchinson, with President H.R. Kurth of Hutchinson presiding. Markings for the trail were adopted at this meeting and preliminary steps toward having the trail registered were taken.
In addition to the few buildings that may be built in Hutchinson this year, such as a hospital, auditorium and so on, a new new church is predicted. Rev. T. O’Brien when asked concerning the prospects of a new Catholic church, said although it is not definite that it will be built this year, there will be movement to solicit building funds this spring. Probably no more than a basement will be put in this year but it also is probable that the building will be completed before winter.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
A $75,000 fire swept the most modern business in Gaylord, destroying the Doering block with four stores. The fire completely gutted the four establishments, destroying merchandise valued at $40,000. The brick block, which housed the stores, was built in 1920 at a cost of $35,000.
On Sept. 15, 1942, three cousins — Gilbert Saar, Erdman Maahs and Orville Rusch — all left for military service. All were put into the Army, all served in the Pacific arena and now are all safely back home. As infants, these cousins, who are approximately the same age, were all baptized together on the same day.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
After 40 years of listening to each night’s weather forecast to learn what plans to make for the next day, Walt Henke can now lean back and hear it with just an average amount of interest. Walt is retiring at the end of this month from the Fifth District crew of the McLeod County Highway Department. Walt’s first day on the job was March 22, 1930. The only other employee in District 5 at the time was the late Fred Bundegaard.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
A Catholic, a Presbyterian and a Lutheran meet in a church. It might sound like the beginning of a joke, but it’s not. It’s a gathering that was unlikely to happen in past years, but it’s one that’s becoming more frequent. This week, people of different faiths will celebrate the start of this year’s Church Unity Octave, a time when Christian denominations gather to share common interests.
Before moving ahead with any education facilities plans, the Hutchinson School District is making plans to survey the community. Bill Morris of Decision Resources Inc. of Minneapolis is expected to randomly survey 300-350 school district residents during a period of four to six weeks, according to Interim Superintendent Glenn Matejka. The goal is to find out what residents would support or what they don’t like about current facility ideas, he said.
When the Bear Lake Sunshine Society was formed, few of its current members were even alive. About 15 members of the group gathered Jan. 10 at Burns Manor Nursing Home to celebrate the society’s 85th birthday and to exchange belated Christmas presents. Since it was founded during November 1910, nearly 150 women of the Bear Lake area, northwest of Hutchinson, have belonged to the group dedicated to being “constructive and giving comfort and cheer to those in need” in their neighborhood.