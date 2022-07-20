125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Bathing in the rivers at the present stage of water is attended with danger; witness two deaths by drowning in the county in the past week.
If you meet a man who looks as if he has been hit in the face with a meat ax, such a supposition will be erroneous. The changed appearance of his mug is caused by the removal of his mustache.
Owing to the very large enrollment, which has now reached 70, Miss Ogden has found it necessary to divide the kindergarten into two divisions: morning and afternoon. Exactly the same work will be done in each section. Young ladies desiring to assist the instructor should report to her at once. It is a good opportunity for young ladies who are expecting to teach to get some very valuable knowledge.
The Stewart Tribune and the Brownton Bulletin are having a nice diversion of their own. Such epithets as “donkey,” “ass,” “fool,” “liar” and “bum” are indulged in to the extent of one to two columns a week.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Forty-nine deaths from tuberculosis are reported from McLeod, Meeker and Wright counties. Commissioners representing the three counties will meet Sept. 1 in Litchfield to determine whether a tuberculosis sanitarium is to be built. That number of deaths, all preventable if the cases had been taken in time, should be the big factor in bringing about favorable action by the boards.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The people of the newly incorporated Biscay will conduct another election to decide whether or not to withdraw from Hassan Valley Township. In this election, they will decided whether Biscay will become a separate election and taxation district. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The newly elected city council held its first regular meeting.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The feature event during the snowmobile drag races on grass to take place near Hutchinson will be a drag race between a snowmobile and a motorcycle. It was later reported the snowmobile won the race.
The Wally Pikal Orchestra of Hutchinson will be defending its title in the Schweigert Band Contest, a feature of the Minneapolis Aquatennial.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
A community survey will not be part of the planning process for determining Hutchinson school year start times for the 1998-99 year. Despite last wishes for a survey by parting Board of Education Chair Doug Kenning, the task force decided at its last meeting that a survey was not in the district’s best interest.
Roger K. Olson, a Korean War veteran from Hutchinson, was elected commander of Minnesota’s largest veterans organization. Olson won a contested election at the annual convention of the 122,000-member American Legion, Minnesota chapter.
A lightning strike is suspected as the cause of the phone outage at Hutchinson Medical Center that crippled communications for a good portion of the day. The phone system’s main board was knocked out at about midnight, according to Jim Lyons, administrator. He said there was no physical evidence of a lightning strike but that is the best guess for the cause of the mishap.
McLeod County is scheduled to receive federal money for the replacement and repair of bridges and roads damaged by flooding in recent months, according to George Scheidt, interim emergency services director. The county should receive $125,089 for emergency repairs in early September.
Now showing at the State 3: “Batman and Robin,” “Face Off,” “George of the Jungle” and starting soon “Contact.”
New videos available include “The Relic,” “Metro,” “Fools Rush In,” “Ghosts of Mississippi” and “The Substance of Fire.”
Save a buck and enjoy a Crazy Days special at Godfather’s Pizza: Lunch buffet with pizza, pasta, salad bar and breadsticks for $2.99.
When the Hutchinson team of Newt Potter, Marty Briggs, Ron Jonas, Rollie Balke and Dick Tracy assemble in Pipestone for the Ride Across Minnesota, they will be cycling for Barbara Thompson, who along with her husband, Roy, are longtime residents of Hutchinson. Approximately 1,500 bikers will start in Pipestone and will pedal the 66 miles to Worthington on Day 1; from Worthington to Fairmont (72 miles) on Day 2; Fairmont to Waseca (79 miles) on Day 3; Waseca to New Prague (38 miles) on Day 4; and finally from New Prague to Hastings (50 miles) on the final day. The ride raised about $500,000 for MS last year, and the 1997 numbers are expected to match that.