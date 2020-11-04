125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Herbert Gillett is very sick with pleurisy.
The total enrollment of the Hutchinson schools is 554.
There will be a big civil calendar at the term of district court, which convenes Nov. 11, but thus far no criminal cases have been listed. A term of McLeod County court without any crime to be aired before a jury would be a bright spot in its history.
Jim Hill has declared that he has secured a majority of the Northern Pacific bonds, which indicates that the N.P. will soon become part of the Great Northern unless some of the states through which the lines run are able to go into court and break up such a vast and dangerous railroad.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
There will be a rest room and headquarters for women voters on Election Day, in the sample room on the north side of the Hotel Jorgenson. All women, regardless of political belief, are welcome.
The plate glass, which has been put in the Kurth bakery window, cost $211 without freight. There will be some salvage on the old glass. It was broken when two boys were scuffling for a football and fell against it.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Gordan Carr, proprietor of the Hutchinson Flower Shop, is planning to begin an extensive construction of a greenhouse next spring. He and Mrs. Carr were in Chicago over the weekend where they visited various florists and also got a line on some of the equipment that will be needed in the new construction here. The plans are being drawn for two greenhouses, using approximately 6,000 feet of glass. They will be 28 feet wide and from 80 to 90 feet long.
The Crow River Country Club is now debt free, having paid the final remaining mortgage, it was reported at the annual meeting at Hotel Jorgenson. The club had a good year and showed a profit, which made it possible to retire the indebtedness. All members of the board of governors whose terms expired were re-elected. They are M.J. Higgins, Spencer Stearns, W.E. Reyerson, Henry Klima and Carol Thomson. Holdover members are Sheppard, R.H. Sweetman, H.R. Kurth, S.R. Knutson, Walter Rippe, Elmer Lee, Buck Schoettner, Cliff Popp, Don Dobratz and Otto Zeleny.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The McLeod County Fair showed a net profit of $2,501.02 for the year ending Oct. 30, 1970, it was learned at the annual meeting of the McLeod County Agricultural Association.
A reward is being offered of up to $200 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons who stole various items of equipment from the pilot lounge at the Hutchinson Municipal Airport. Retail value of the items taken is estimated at $950. Included were a transponder, tape recorder, chronograph, mileage meter and other items.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Painters were painting columns and electricians were still doing some wiring, but more than 100 city, county and state officials and employees gathered Oct. 31 for speeches and “congratulations” on the completion of the Hutchinson Area Transportation Services facility.
The ER at Hutchinson Community Hospital was flooded with ailments ranging from broken bones to ear infections. No, there wasn’t a major catastrophe in town. It was the annual Teddy Bear Clinic at the hospital emergency room. About 150 children brought their teddy bears and stuffed animals to the ER to help them get back on the road to recovery.
Balancing career and family can be tough. Some Hutchinson women find job sharing an option that works. “It’s really ideal for teachers who are working mothers, those in graduate programs or soon-to-be-retirees,” said Sandy Flores, fifth-year job sharer and Hutchinson teacher of 10 years. Although it’s been in Hutchinson in some form for at least a decade, some employers are just now receiving their first employee requests. Some people still ask, “Job share, what’s that?”
Nearly 60 Hutchinson-area youth collected items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf Oct. 31 while other youth were trick or treating. The youth from seven local churches collected more than 1,700 pounds to donate. After the event, local pizza services put on a feed for the workers who braved the wet, snowy weather.
People’s Platform: I hope those guys who smashed my mailbox and two others on the road I live on had fun. I sure would like to know who they are. I wish they would go buy some new ones to replace the ones they smashed.