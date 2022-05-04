125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The moaning plaint of the male sex because so many young women go into other lines of life than that of housekeeping, when superficially considered, seems justified, says a writer. The unvarnished truth, however, is that very few men are worth marrying. Mentally contrast, if you will, the young men of your acquaintance with the brave girls who earn their own livelihood, and convince yourself if you can that the former, immoral, profane, tobacco-using lot, are worth of the latter. When the “general run” of young men become clean hearted, industrious gentlemen, the female labor problem will in great part solve itself in that fine old institution called called love and matrimony. The American girl should refuse to wed save her equal, and the average American girl is hard to equal and hard to beat.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Harriet Dibb, the 13-year-old student who won the McLeod County spelling contest will represent the county at the state content to be conducted at the Hotel Radisson in Minneapolis. The contest will be broadcast. Harriet is coached by her eighth-grade teacher Mrs. Walter Wandrow, teacher at School District No. 44.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
People’s Platform: The character-based approach to sex ed teaches students respect for others, responsible behavior and self-control. Abstinence until marriage is the only option. That eliminates the possibility of contracting a sexually transmitted disease. Contraceptives and their failure rates are discussed, as are the sexually transmitted diseases. In the current sex ed program, the information is more explicit.
People’s Platform: I was reading Terry Davis’s column to keep sports in perspective — I agree. I think we’ve got to start realizing that we need quality classes, teachers and rooms more than we need sports. Sports have gotten out of hand. Academics are more important. Sports have come first for too long. It’s time for a change.