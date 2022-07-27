125 YEARS AGO: 1897
A partial eclipse of the sun was visible in this latitude from 7:30 to 8:30 o’clock.
Ed Naegeli swells with pardonable pride over the arrival of a 12-pound son and heir.
The Hutchinson Machine and Foundry Co. has arranged to manufacture a newly invented lawn mower, the design of A.F. Keene of Monticello. Mr. Keene was in this city this week and exhibited to the Leader reporter drawings of his new invention and to all appearances will be a machine, which will revolutionize the style of lawn mowers. It is designed to work on the principle of the hair clipper or common rowing machine, having a cutter running ahead of the wheels and adjustable to any position and calculated to work in any height of grass.
The Biscay Board of Education is considering plans for a new school house, which is to be modern in its arrangements for seating, heating and ventilation and more in keeping with the progressive little village growing up midway between this city and the county seat.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Mrs. Anna Dickie Olesen, Democratic candidate for U.S. senator from the state of Minnesota, had a message to deliver when she came to Hutchinson and at the conclusion of her address, her audience, spellbound by her eloquence, and listening nearly breathlessly to each word, knew she had delivered it. Whatever prejudice had been in the minds of anyone who heard Mrs. Olesen, many of them going to hear her out of curiosity, that prejudice was 99 cases out of 100 removed before the conclusion of her address. It was one of the largest political gatherings in Hutchinson and one of the most eloquent, most convincing and most eagerly listened to addresses ever given here.
Since buying the W.L. Swanson confectionery, Thomas Lucia, the new proprietor, has made many improvements. There is room in Hutchinson for such a place as Mr. and Mrs. Lucia propose to conduct, an up-to-date cafe and refreshment parlor.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The Hutchinson Jaycees heard the summary of the recent Water Carnival at their regular July meeting held at the Hotel Jorgenson. They took the news that the carnival was in the red to the tune of about $1,100 in stride, and immediately voted with enthusiasm to hold a carnival again next year.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
”A swimming pool referendum in November is OK with us, but someone had better get a committee organized and get the information out to the people.” That sums up the attitude of the Hutchinson City Council. The idea of an outdoor pool has been around for several years and the council set aside part of a new park south Linden Avenue for such a pool.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Paving of the Luce Line State Trail within Hutchinson city limits is essentially complete, but the city’s efforts to improve the trail and establish other bikeways will continue. Dolf Moon, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department, informed the City Council that the $282,000 paving project meets a number of the city’s goals, including making the trail available to multiple users such as bikers, pedestrians, rollerbladers, wheelchair users and snowmobilers in the winter. A federal ISTEA grant covers $200,000 of the cost.
When it comes to their Holstein herd and dairy operation, the Scott and Jackie Rickeman family of rural Hutchinson are at the top of the nation. The Rickemans recently received the National Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award during the Holstein Associations national convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
If you would like a crash course on Allis-Chalmers farm equipment, there’s no better place to learn than at the Orange Spectacular VI sponsored by the Upper Midwest Allis-Chalmers Club. Thousands of A-C fans are expected to attend this two-day event to view more than 180 tractors on display, as well as to participate in a variety of special events.