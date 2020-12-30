125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The amount of relief extended by the W.R.C. since its organization April 1, 1895, in clothing, food and cash is $40.37.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Viewed from most any angle from which one may consider the question, it would seem that the Gopher Campfire Club has almost outgrown Hutchinson — at least one hears off-hand remarks to that effect that the limit of attendance, which could be cared for at the annual banquet, had been reached. But had it? Last winter following the 10th annual at which only 400 were cared for, similar comment was heard. And last week well over 550 were waited on more quickly and with less confusion than at any Campfire Club banquet in years past.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
At last we are to have another of those memorable circus/carnivals — another gigantic, hilarious jamboree, like we had a few years back, before the war. The local American Legion post has arranged with Jake to stage the rumpus, and he has been instructed to do his best to knock the spots off everything attempted before.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
It had to happen. Sleighs and towers don’t mix. An accident report, which showed up at the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office this week, says a 1970 Alpine convertible collided with a tower a half mile north of Biscay. Listed as the owner of the vehicle was S. Claus, age 136, of 8 Comet St., Northwoods, Manitoba. The report was dated Dec. 24, and it was written by another type of red-suited gent, one of the highway patrolmen serving the McLeod County area, whose Christmas sense of humor was present.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
With little fanfare and little comment, the Hutchinson City Council adopted a 1996 net levy that is 3.28% larger than the 1995 levy. The net levy of slightly more than $2.4 million includes nearly $1.4 million for the general fund and a little more than $1 million for debt service. Also approved was the 1996 general fund budget of nearly $5.93 million, or 4.2% higher than the 1995 budget.
Is the State Highway 15/North High Drive intersection too dangerous? Hutchinson city officials think so, but so far, they have been stymied in their efforts to address the problem by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. City officials have become concerned about the intersection now that it includes traffic bound for the rebuilt County Road 12. The intersection is also the site of a new service station/convenience store.
Michelle Ward and Tami Gewerth will join about 600 dancers from around the country and perform during the halftime of the Orange Bowl in Miami. Ward is a junior and Gewerth is a senior at Hutchinson High School.
Hutchinson Police Chief Steve Madson and Lt. Ron Kirchoff presented a plaque to Lonna Vasek, the wife of reserve officer Gary Vasek, who died of a heart attack in October. The presentation recognized Vasek’s 15 years of service on the force.
Although there were several motions to increase the county commissioners’ salaries by 3%, the board voted for no salary increase for 1996 from 1995. But, commissioners voted to receive a per diem for attending the Social Services board meeting.
Most elected officials and the count administrator received a 3.5% salary increase in 1996. The county auditor received a 6.4% increase. Official salaries for 1996 are as follows: county attorney: $54,421; county treasurer: $36,910; county recorder: $43,992; county auditor: $34,932; county sheriff: $53,969, and court administrator: $43,992.
What are people reading? “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans; “Five Days in Paris” by Danielle Steel; “The Lost World” by Michael Crichton; “Silent Night” by Mary Higgins Clark; “Shock Wave” by Clive Cussler; and “The Horse Whisperer” by Nicholas Evans.
What is showing at the State 3? “Tom and Huck,” “Grumpier Old Men” and “Dracula: Dead and Loving It.”
Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman reports that during the late hours of Dec. 21, the sheriff’s office received numerous reports of theft from rural mailboxes in the Eden Valley area. Responding officers discovered that mail had been stolen from many of these boxes, some of which had been strewn in the ditches and fields. Investigating deputies determined that two juveniles had been suspended from school and borrowed another student’s pickup truck, which matched the description given by victims and witnesses. The two juveniles were taken into custody at separate locations with the assistance of Eden Valley Police.