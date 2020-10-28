Masks have long been part of the traditional Halloween costume, but this year they are the rule rather than the exception. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween revelers will be wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
If you're looking for low-risk activities, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends the following:
- Celebrate at home with family by carving or decorating pumpkins, dunking for apples and decorating cookies.
- Have a Halloween movie night with treats.
- Celebrate outside with family, neighbors and friends.
- Carve or decorate pumpkins outside.
- Hold a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
- Host a virtual Halloween costume contest.
If your idea of Halloweening involves carving out a good time with costumes, candy and creepy crawlers, you're in luck. The following local events are planned this weekend:
- Start your Halloween festivities tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 28) with Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf. More than 300 students are expected to participate in this annual HAY Ministries event. Expect youth to spread across Hutchinson collecting food and cash donations for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Won't be home? Leave your donation in a marked bag on the front steps or drop it off at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Faith Lutheran or CrossPoint churches, all in Hutchinson.
- Feel creative? Participate in the second annual Real Life in Hutchinson Halloween Costume Contest midnight Oct. 30-midnight Nov. 2. Prizes for children age 17 or younger and adult 18 or older. For details visit the group's Facebook page.
- In a change of pace, adults are welcome to start their Halloween weekend with a free drive-thru breakfast of cider and a doughnut 6-9 a.m. Friday at Woodstone Active Living, 955 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
- Families are welcome at Winsted Business Trick or Treat. The fun begins at 4 p.m. Friday. Dress up in your favorite costumes and visit local businesses. St. John's Church, 410 First St. N., Winsted, is serving a free hot dog meal with chips.
- If candy is on your menu for Saturday, start your day with the Zumba Costume Party 10-11 a.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This is a family event, so wear your costumes and bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
- It's the last weekend for Nelson Family Farm's 31st annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday, and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday.
- Dress up as your favorite musical star for the Rockabilly Costume Contest. It's part of David K's Halloween concerts 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. It's been said music makes the world go round, and it certainly does for tribute star David K. He's returning to the Litchfield Opera House with two shows. David K will don wigs and costumes to perform as Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Paul McCartney while Mitchell Hall will salute Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Joining them will be a four-piece band. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Tickets are $20 and available at royshow.eventbrite.com.
- Crow River Winery is hosting an end-of-the-season Harvest Celebration with live music by the Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m., chuck a pumpkin on the trebuchet noon to 2 p.m., and take a tour of the maze, all at the winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson.
- Ready to scare up a family good time? Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is hosting Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- The Stewart Lions are giving away goodie bags 2-4 p.m. and hosting Trick or Trunk 4-6 p.m. at the Stewart Community Center.
- Brownton Lions Club is hosting a Halloween event for children 3-6 p.m. at the Brownton Community Center. It's for sixth-graders or younger and features goodie bags (one per child while they last), photo op spot and a trunk or treat in front of the community center. The Lions welcome monetary donations for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated to Lions International.
- Lester Prairie Business Association is hosting a Trick or Treat Halloween afternoon 3-5 p.m. in downtown Lester Prairie.
- Trunk or Treat 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 521 Fifth St. N., Grove City. For more information, call the church office at 320-857-2495.
- The Grove City Fire Department is getting into the Halloween spirit, too, by offering goodie bags 4-6 p.m. at the fire hall.
- It's more outdoor fun at Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Trunk or Treat will look a bit different this year. Stations will be decorated for Halloween and fall harvest. There will be lots of candy and other treats. The teal pumpkins mark the allergy-friendly stations. There are hay bales and other harvest decorations for fall photo opportunities. To keep everyone healthy, wear masks and social distance.
- The annual Kids Halloween Party in Silver Lake is heading outdoors 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Silver Lake American Legion. Treats will be handed out to all children in costumes.
- Smile for a good cause at the Halloween Animal Shelter Fundraiser 5-7 p.m. by Ohana Photography, 18957 Iris Road, Silver Lake. Bring your little ones in costume and have their photos taken. All proceeds will go to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. For more information or to schedule a time, call 763-222-8945.
- The Up South Duo featuring Mike and Danny is sharing their favorite tunes 7-11 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion in downtown Silver Lake.
- The Silver Lake Municipal is hosting a Halloween costume contest and more.
- Rock the night away at Mug Shots' Halloween Party, 100 Astro Blvd., Cosmos. Live music by Crimson Edge 8 p.m. to midnight and a costume contest with cash prizes of $300 for first prize, $150 for second prize and $50 for third prize.
- Stomp your feet to the country beat of South 40 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34.
- Join Double Dees 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday for a Halloween party and costume contest at the Krauser's Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie.
- Nightmare on 3rd Street Halloween Bash at the Muddy Cow in Hutchinson. DJ music by Darwin Theory 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Costume contest at 11 p.m. with cash prizes.
- Enjoy a DJ and karaoke Halloween Spooktacular with Jam It Anyway Entertainment 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield.
- End your weekend with Trunk or Treat 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 60929 110th St., Hutchinson.