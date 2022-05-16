Interested in Shakespeare? Love the Bard's words and language? Here's your chance to to experience his work. David Metcalf, artistic director of the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato is conducting auditions at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, and noon Sunday, May 22, both at the Dassel History Center, 901 Fifth St. Shows under consideration are "Romeo and Juliet" and "The Venetian Twins."
No experience? No problem. Everyone is welcome to audition. Volunteers are also welcome to help with set and so on. Just let the director know you're interested.
As in past years, this summer's production will go on the road to area towns, sharing the glory of Shakespeare with as many audiences as possible.
For more information, email Metcalf at dmetcalf88@yahoo.com.