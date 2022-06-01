Rick Larson

Rick Larson lost 45 pounds the TOPS way going from waist size 42 to 36.

 File photo

TOPS is an affordable, nonprofit support group geared at Taking Off Pounds Sensibly. There are four area clubs:

  • TOPS MN No. 773 Hutchinson meets every Thursday at the Days Inn, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. First meeting is free with weigh in at 8 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call or text Trudy at 320-510-2474.

  • TOPS MN No. 0691 Hutchinson meets Mondays at Hunters Ridge Community Church, 850 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. Weigh in is at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. 

  • TOPS MN No. 0950 Litchfield meets Tuesdays at the Litchfield Christian Church, 312 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Weigh in is at 5:15 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, email Vicki at vicki.schreiner.kaiser@outlook.com, or call 320-583-8698.

  • TOPS MN No. 1558 Glencoe meets at the First Congregational Church, 1400 Elliott Ave. N., Glencoe, every Tuesday with weigh in at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

  • TOPS MN No. 0087 Cokato meets Thursdays at Cokato City Town Hall, 255 Broadway Ave. S. Enter through the back door. Weigh in is at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Steven Kaiser at steve_tops_ac@msn.com, or call 218-330-0525.

To learn more about TOPS, visit www.tops.org

