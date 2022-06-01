TOPS is an affordable, nonprofit support group geared at Taking Off Pounds Sensibly. There are four area clubs:
- TOPS MN No. 773 Hutchinson meets every Thursday at the Days Inn, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. First meeting is free with weigh in at 8 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call or text Trudy at 320-510-2474.
TOPS MN No. 0691 Hutchinson meets Mondays at Hunters Ridge Community Church, 850 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. Weigh in is at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS MN No. 0950 Litchfield meets Tuesdays at the Litchfield Christian Church, 312 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Weigh in is at 5:15 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, email Vicki at vicki.schreiner.kaiser@outlook.com, or call 320-583-8698.
TOPS MN No. 1558 Glencoe meets at the First Congregational Church, 1400 Elliott Ave. N., Glencoe, every Tuesday with weigh in at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
TOPS MN No. 0087 Cokato meets Thursdays at Cokato City Town Hall, 255 Broadway Ave. S. Enter through the back door. Weigh in is at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Steven Kaiser at steve_tops_ac@msn.com, or call 218-330-0525.
To learn more about TOPS, visit www.tops.org.