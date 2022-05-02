The Fungus-Amongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are producing the comedy "Greater Tuna." The show is about a small town in Texas named Tuna and features two actors — Nathan Metcalf and Zach Anderson — playing 20 different characters complete with costume changes.
The eight-show run opens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. Additional shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, and 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 12-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Masks are optional during performances. Tickets are available at fungusamongusplayers.org/currentshow.