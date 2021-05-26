20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 31, 2001
The Litchfield Dairy Queen parking lot was overtaken with motorcycles on a mission Saturday. More than 400 motorcycles filled the parking lot and later thundered through town. Even organizers said the number of bikers in the ninth annual event was a little higher than last year. The event raises money for the foundation for Challenged Children through the sale of buttons, entry fees and donations from participating Dairy Queens. The ride started in Hutchinson and moved through Cokato, Glencoe and Winthrop before returning to Hutchinson.
The Litchfield School District will spend nearly $1.2 million on facilities this summer. The school board approved the action at its Monday meeting. Projects include an estimated $475,000 on roof replacement at the Lake Ripley Elementary School and the addition of many new computers. There are also many construction upgrades to improve disabled access to buildings.
Success at the high school level doesn’t always translate to wins at the college level, but don’t tell that to Litchfield graduates Carrie Braness, Allison Kramer and Jessica Kruger. After becoming one of the most decorated athletes to grace the halls at LHS, winning four state triple jump titles and three high jump championships, Braness has gone on to become a three-time All-American and Big Twelve Conference champion in the high jump. Kramer has spent the last three seasons leading Gustavus Adolphus to the Division III National Tennis Tournament. Kramer finished the Gustavus season with a 20-5 singles record and a 20-4 doubles mark. Kruger concluded her sophomore season hitting .418 for the year at Bethany Lutheran. She will be competing next year at Mankato State.
Matthew Inman will receive his Eagle Scout award at St. Philip’s Church in Litchfield. The Eagle Scout award is the highest granted by the Boy Scouts. Inman is a member of Troop 353 and has served as senior patrol leader, patrol leader and librarian. He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow. Matthew is the son of Michael and Patricia Inman of Litchfield.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 26, 1971
Gunfire punctuated the night as Litchfield police corralled a trio of escapees from Willmar State Hospital Thursday evening in downtown Litchfield. Patrolman Larry Baker was on duty checking doors in an alley at about 11 p.m. when a report came in on a trio of escapees from the Willmar State Hospital who had stolen a car in Willmar. A short time later, Baker saw a car approaching down the alley going the wrong way. He recognized the driver, who he knew was a patient at the Willmar hospital. Baker stopped the car and took two occupants into custody. The Litchfield youth, however, fled. Baker called for assistance and Police Chief Fenner responded. Fenner spotted the Litchfield youth fleeing and responded by firing shots into the air. The youth stopped. Fenner and Vern Dokken, a member of the CD Rescue unit, subdued the youth and took him to the sheriff’s office.
The 200 members of LHS’s 91st graduating class will receive diplomas at the annual exercises Thursday night. There will be no commencement speaker this year, which is expected to make the exercises shorter than in the past. Sharing the speaker’s platform this year will be four honor students — Marilyn Bonkrude, Jerry Breen, Candus Holle and Steve Thompson.
Three persons were seriously injured and a fourth, a five-month-old girl, escaped without injury when the pickup in which they were riding went out of control and turned over on Highway 4 six miles north of Grove City at about 3 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Lucille Giese, Montrose, was driving the pickup. Also in the cab were her husband Casper and daughter Karen, 13. All were reported in fair condition at Meeker Memorial at press time.
Dean Urdahl has been nominated for the chairman post on the Minnesota Republican Party’s Executive Committee. Urdahl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Urdahl, is a graduate of LHS and attends St. Cloud State. He is practice teaching at Osseo. Urdahl was vice president of the St. Cloud State student body and served as vice chairman of the Minnesota College Republicans in 1968-1970.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 11, 1946
Merry Esbjornsson won the title of princess of the University of Minnesota Veteran’s Ball last Friday. Merry was one of 40 original candidates for the honor in preliminary judging and one of seven in the finals. The judges for the contest were Minneapolis Mayor Humphrey and Cedric Adams, newspaper columnist.
Mary Nilles, 13-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Nilles, placed sixth in the state spelling contest conducted by the Minneapolis Tribune and broadcast over WCCO Saturday afternoon from the Radisson Hotel. Mary, the Meeker County spelling bee champion, missed on the word “equivocally.” In giving the word, the spellmaster did not sound the “o” which may account for the fact that she missed. With 74 contestants, our Meeker County champion did very well indeed to place sixth.
Mark down on your calendar of coming events that you should attend the big victory celebration planned for five full days July 2-5. There will be a lot going on each day and evening. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, sponsors of the event, will make this July 4 one to remember.
Andrew Hurtig who opened the new Gamble store in Grove City last week, had a big week. Mr. Hurtig is carrying a complete stock and the new store is a favorable addition to the village of Grove City. Mr. Hurtig, with Gamble store connections, will endeavor to serve the people of the community to the best of his ability.
Meeker County was visited by two severe and damaging frosts over the weekend that set back, to a large extent, the gains vegetation had made during an almost unprecedented warm April. The mercury hit a low of 21 degrees Saturday morning and almost duplicated that with a low of 22 on Sunday morning. A light snowfall overnight Saturday did mitigate somewhat the frost damage. Farmers report that fields of barley and oats show the effects of the freeze, although the damage will not be fully evident for several days. It is feared that fruit loss will be almost total. Strawberry patches were in bloom and they are practically done for. Gardens which had started up were laid low and a lot of re-planting will have to be done. The lucky ones this year are those who were late in getting their garden planted.
The “Igloo,” new ice cream parlor, will open today in Litchfield under the Litchfield Bakery across from Central Park. The “Igloo,” owned and operated by the Litchfield Bakery, will feature a variety of over 40 ice cream dishes. The room has been completely remodeled and has a seating capacity of 25.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 19, 1906
The driving of cows to and from pasture is again developing into the usual nuisance to property holders in various parts of town. Quite a number of complaints have been made to the Review by those who have lawns which they are endeavoring to keep in good condition and others who suffer from the depredation of cows driven by careless people.
The proposition of a gymnasium for the village of Litchfield is well under discussion and may culminate in the fall in the erection of a building exclusively for the purpose. A preliminary meeting of those interested was held recently and a committee was appointed to gauge the tender of support for the project. Joe Schelde has had such an institution in mind for this city for some time and is the leading spirit in the movement. The plan so far is a building built for gymnasium purposes. However, it is planned to equip it with a dance floor so that income can be derived from that source. A public meeting will be held within a few weeks at which the subject will be gone into in more detail.
A class of 14 students will receive diplomas in exercises Sunday evening with the Rev. C.R. Olson slated to give the commencement address. A high school chorus of nearly 100 voices will provide the music at the Opera House. In the graduating class are Rosamond Atz, Ella Anderson, Muriel Beach, Grace Danielson, Chas McCusker, Nellie Minor, Agnes Nelson, Bert Nelson, Esther Tharaksih and Lucille Wells.
Sixteen head out of a herd of 18 cattle owned by A.C. Kruger just over the line at Cedar Mills in Renville County were condemned last week and ordered killed. Mr. Kreger was aware that some serious ailment had spread among his cattle and sent for a state inspector who pronounced the ailment tuberculosis. Some of the cases were in the advanced stages while others were not so bad, but 16 of the animals were deemed to be affected and had to be killed. The state repays the owner three-fourths of the appraised value of the animals.