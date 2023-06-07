A hug for the teacher

The last day of school meant sharing hugs, exchanging waves, looking back over nine months and ahead to the next three. Kindergarten teachers like Leslie Keil had two days of goodbyes in 1998, because students alternated days at school. Katie Maher gave Keil a hug to say thanks to her first teacher in a long list to come.

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

Commencement Day, the Class of98, Hutchinson High School, goes out into the world. Sixteen young people received sheepskins.

