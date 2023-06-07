125 YEARS AGO: 1898
Commencement Day, the Class of ’98, Hutchinson High School, goes out into the world. Sixteen young people received sheepskins.
The rapid progress of invention is making war too deadly and expensive. The tendency of war implement invention is toward peace. Nations will continue to be prepared for war that after one or two more deadly encounters, the civilized nations will conclude that the game is not worth the candle. Not that there will be disarmaments. The stronger the armaments the greater the peace of the world. Von Motke was right. The millenial condition of entire disarmament has not yet been reached.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Sheriff Bernard Anderson of Meeker County and his assistant, E.J. Gates, raided a large moonshine plant on the A.L. McDowell farm in Collinwood Township about two miles east of Lake Jennie last Thursday, discovering about six large barrels containing about 250 gallons of mash. A large quantity of sugar and other ingredients for making of moonshine was found, including a large still. Otto Smith and Paul Lang, who are renting the place, were arrested and taken to Litchfield where they were charged with maintaining a nuisance and pleaded not guilty in Justice Hanson’s Court.
On June 5 in Lake Lillian, a 9 pound boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. T. K. Thompson, formerly of Hutchinson, but now engaged in general merchandising in Lake Lillian. “This baby is the son of Mr. and Mrs. T. K. Thompson and in all probability is destined to be the future mayor of our city,” was a signed proclamation by the population of Lake Lillian. Twenty-five dollars was raised among the residents of Lake Lillian, to be deposited in the State Bank of Lake Lillian, to held until the boy comes of voting age when the “Thompson for Mayor” club will get into action.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Hutchinson will have the finest night baseball plant in central Minnesota in operation soon after July 1, following signing of contracts for towers and lights by the directors of the Hutchinson Athletic Ass’n this week. The plant will consist of eight 90-foot tripod towers, which will support 160 1500-watt lights, considered the last word in night baseball field lighting. The towers, each of which weighs 3,300 pounds, are being built and welded in Lester Prairie by Schwartz machine shop. Cost of the plant is $13,000, which is being raised by the sale of stock. About $9,600 has been subscribed, but additional stockholders are being contacted by the directors and they are hopeful of selling more stock.
A chapel service and graveside ceremony is being held this afternoon for the late Staff Sgt. Raymond V. Frederickson, who died during World War II fighting in the North African theatre. His body is the second to be returned to Hutchinson for reburial. Sgt. Frederickson was killed May 15, 1943, while in flight over very mountainous country and very little is known as to the cause of the crash.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
When Winifred Weld began duties as a business teacher at Hutchinson High School, three things about the job she didn’t like made her feel she wouldn’t be staying very long. She didn’t like the room in which she was to teach. She didn’t like the salary. She didn’t like the subject. That was 30 years ago. Now, as another school year ends, Miss Weld is leaving the school system to try the role of retirement.
Fire Wednesday destroyed a mobile home and the possessions of a young couple who Sunday moved here from Wisconsin. Except for the clothes they were washing at the laundromat, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Maki lost their belongings when the fire destroyed the mobile home, owned by John Slyter and located about 1 miles south of Hutchinson from the end of Jefferson Street.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
The Highway 22 bypass project is “moving along quite well,” according to McLeod County Highway Engineer Rick Kjonaas. He told the County Board that he is not sure how much construction would be done on the bypass this year, but funding from the state should be in place in the next couple weeks and bid letting should be this fall. The original target for bid letting was June, Kjonaas said, but MnDOT is likely to postpone that date. The county intends to build the bypass from an intersection on Airport Road to Highway 7 East near Simonson Lumber. Fifth Avenue/Arch Street will be turned over to the city of Hutchinson once it’s built. The bypass would intersect Luce Line Trail just south of the bypass intersection with Highway 7.
Two Tigers roared the loudest, according to coaches at Hutchinson High School. Justin Martin and Katie Jensen were named Senior Athlete of the Year, putting a cap on their stellar high school careers. Jensen, who will attend Hamline University in the fall, was a swimmer and basketball player with the Tigers. In swimming she was a member of the state champion team last fall. She was on two first-place relay teams and also won the 50-yard freestyle to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle. In basketball, she broke school records for rebounding. Martin, meanwhile, played football, hockey and baseball at HHS. He is signed by Mankato State University to play hockey next year. Martin was captain of the hockey team last year, his fourth season on the varsity. He had 65 career goals and 91 assists and played in two state tournaments with the Tigers.