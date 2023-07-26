125 YEARS AGO: 1898
- Carlos Avery, editor and publisher
Teddy Roosevelt looms up in the far distance as a threatening speck on the presidential horizon. If it should come to a showdown like that the Democrats will have to put up Dewey, and then the people will be treated to a campaign where no one will dare to throw dirt, for fear of being licked by his own side.
W.W. Sivright, M.D. Pendergast and O.L. Day were in St. Paul last week and made arrangements to exhibit the Pendergast fence during the state fair. They will have a machine in operation making the fence on the grounds, which Mr. Day will be in charge of. Their power machine is being perfected and the fence put out this year has proven so satisfactory that it will be difficult to meet the demand already in sight for next season.
R.A. Grams, formerly of Buffalo Lake, is getting lumber on the ground to put up an elevator on the Great Northern tracks near the stockyards. This will make four elevators on the Great Northern line and three on the Milwaukee.
A new school district known as Dist. No. 81 has been organized west of Lake Marion and the board advertises in this issue for bids on the new school house.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
President Warren G. Harding died last night at his apartment in the Palace Hotel in San Francisco at 7:13 p.m. western time or 9:13 central time. The announcement was received by radio and was verified by communication with the Associated Press. The nation mourns the loss of its chief executive.
There is a vacancy in the office of justice of the peace in Hutchinson. W.S. Clay has resigned that position in accordance with the ruling that an employee of the federal government may not hold more than one office under the government. He became a federal employee Saturday when he completed the counting of the stamps and taking inventory with Sam. G. Anderson and added the title of postmaster to the various other civic offices he has held.
The housewives of Hutchinson who so generously filled the Hutchinson Community Hospital last year are asked to remember the hospital again this year, when putting up their winter supply of fruits and vegetables. The slogan adopted last year was “An extra jar of fruit or an extra glass of jelly for the hospital,” and as a result a large amount of canned fruit, vegetable and jelly were appreciatively received at the hospital.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Lois Mae Olson, who celebrated her fourth birthday Monday, suddenly exclaimed to her dad, Oswald Olson, as they were fishing at Lake Minniebelle late Sunday, “I’ve got something on!” It was an 18-pound northern, which measured just about 40 inches. The huge fish hit about 10 minutes after Olson took his two young children, Lloyd and Lois, fishing.
Walter Quast has announced the inauguration of its new ambulance service. A new Meteor-Cadillac ambulance with the latest equipment has been purchased and is now in service.
Certificates of ability in swimming were issued to 144 McLeod County boys and girls this week by Carl Thomson, Red Cross water safety chairman. A total of 845 youngsters were enrolled in the program, 204 from Hutchinson, 182 from Glencoe.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
A step toward purchasing a building for the central office operation of school District 423, Hutchinson, was taken by the Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday noon. Board members directed administrators to negotiate a purchase price with W.T. Richards for the Richwalks building on Glen Street which is presently being leased for vocational-technical classes. It was previously the Gifted Opportunities Center and originally was a parochial school of the St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Donn Ulrich, Hutchinson, was named a member of the Board of Education of School District 423. He will fill the unexpired term of Ray Geier, who died July 5 of injuries received in a fall at his farm.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Holsteins and guernseys aren’t the only critters with four stomachs being milked on farms in the area of Dairy Avenue southeast of Glencoe. Jan and Bill Brady run a sheep milking operation on Dove Avenue, just off Dairy Avenue. The operation is actually Jan’s, and she has been milking ewes for about two months. “We’re pioneers,” she said. Brady is building her herd and is now milking 64 ewes twice a day, and she hopes to be milking between 200 and 225 of the animals by the end of the year. Brady is milking East Freesian dairy sheep and plans to sell the milk to dairies in Wisconsin and New York. The milk is used in yogurt (ewegurt), ice cream and cheese. Brady hopes to send her first shipment of milk out in the next few months.
Shoppers awaiting the opening of a Target store in Hutchinson will have to wait until at least July 1999 to browse the aisles, but when they finally do get a chance to set foot in the store they will find more aisles to browse. That’s because Target representatives told the Hutchinson Planning Commission on Tuesday that the company has decided to increase the size of the planned store from 90,000 square feet to 123,000 square feet. That would make it typical of Target’s average store in the metro area and just slightly smaller than a Target Greatland, the company’s superstore concept. The decision to enlarge the Hutchinson store was based on the company’s belief that the community is more a regional shopping center and on the acceptance of the Target name within its home state, according to Dick Brooks, director of retail development for Ryan Companies Inc., Target’s Minneapolis-based developer.
St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman, a recent convert to the Republican Party, says he has the ability to pull people together. And during a visit to Hutchinson Monday, he said his relatively quick and easy win at last month’s Republican endorsing convention is proof of his unifying abilities. “This idea of pulling people together is important,” Coleman said. “Little things can make a big difference.”
The liquor won’t be flowing in Dassel anytime soon as voters rejected a proposal to allow the sale of intoxicating alcohol in the city by a 31-vote margin. The last time Dassel residents voted on the intoxicating liquor issue was in 1971, and it failed by 10 votes.