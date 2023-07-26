Moscow visitors

Betsy Price of Clay Coyote shows visitors from Moscow how clay bowls are fired and glazed at the pottery business north of Hutchinson. Fourteen students and three teachers from the Moscow University of Consumer Cooperative in Russia spent three weeks in Hutchinson in 1998, as part of an exchange spearheaded by Ridgewater College instructor Dennis Bergquist.

 FILE PHOTO

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

Some men like to mistake the voice of their desires for their voice of conscience.

