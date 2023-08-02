125 YEARS AGO: 1898
The heavy wind accompanying the rain storm last Friday overturned numerous windmills.
S.H. Albers of Glencoe was here this week setting up a new altar in the Catholic church. The altar is the work of Mr. Albers and is a credit to the manufacturer and to the church.
The Hutchinson Produce Co. has arranged to open a branch at the Lester Prairie on the 15th of this month. The branch will be in charge of M.E. Chambers and the company expects an extensive business there.
Gust Palschun of Cosmos was killed by lightning during last Friday’s storm. He was riding in a wagon and his horses were also killed.
Miss Edna Ripley of Minneapolis, who has been a guest of Miss Esther DeCoster, swam across Lake Ripley last week, starting hear Col. Howard’s residence and landing near Dr. Bissel’s cottage, a mile, in 52 minutes.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Miss Eva Flyingearth , best remembered here as the granddaughter of Little Crow, has been in Hutchinson for almost two weeks quietly practicing her profession at the community hospital. She is here as a special nurse for Miss Emmeline Slanga of Silver Lake, who was operated on last week for ruptured appendix. Miss Flyingearth says there is nothing remarkable in her return to the hunting grounds and camping groups of her ancestors to do her bit to alleviate suffering and to take care of the sick.
Memorial services for President Harding will be held in Hutchinson this afternoon, as they will be throughout the United States. City officials, with the national guard, the American Legion and other organizations cooperating will observe the day with fitting services in the public square as the body of the president is laid to rest at his former home in Marion, Ohio.
The men who carried the United States flag overseas when a good many of the members of the American Legion were kicking in the cradle are going to have a reunion in Fort Snelling that promises to be a hummer. Four Hutchinson men will attend the reunion, Sam G. Anderson, J.F. Mikulecky, A.S. Avery and C.J. Hart.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Benjamin couldn’t understand why Mr. and Mrs. Lars Lerberg were taking them to Minneapolis on Monday. There was a first-class storm breaking, with plenty of rain and lightning, but still the Lerbergs insisted that the four of them go to Minneapolis for the day. That night when the Lerbergs returned home, they found the reason in their living room. The four Benjamin children, John, Mae, Ruby and Arthur James, were gathered about a magnificent new custom-built television set. It was John’s present to his parents on their 27th anniversary. He designed and built the set himself.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
State Sen. John Bernhagen of Hutchinson is a member of a Minnesota Senate Independent Republcian committee to implement changes in some election laws passed by the 1973 legislature.
A barn and its contents, including several antique items, were destroyed by fire Friday night at the James Reid farm four miles north of Hutchinson along Highway 15. Reported at 7:37 p.m. to the Hutchinson Fire Department, the fire was first noticed by neighbors, who aided in saving the Reids’ two registered Morgan farm horses and some other items from the fire. Reid had been mowing the lawn and had been in the house less than half an hour when a neighbor, Mrs. Lietzau, called to tell the Reids she thought their barn was on fire. “I told her I didn’t think it was, but I checked, and it was.” After Reid called for firemen, he went outside and saw that Marlin Lietzau already was getting the horses out. Also saved were a boat and trailer and lawnmowers.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
One of the Hutchinson area’s most familiar news voices is no longer on the airwaves. Janis Rannow, for five years KARP radio’s news anchor, left the station Friday to become a communications director for DARTS, a Dakota County-based nonprofit organization. Rannow was part of the original group that helped to get KARP on the air. She remembered when the station had one office area and people worked from card tables instead of desks. KARP_ has gone from 25,000 to 50,000 watts during the past five years.
The Luce Line Trail west of Delaware Street in Hutchinson to Cedar Mills will be closed for approximately 60 days while the Department of Natural Resources begins its final phase of a trail upgrade. A 10-foot wide fine gravel surface will be added to the trail between the two cities. Also scheduled is placement of a 100-foot bridge over Cedar Creek just east of Cedar Mills. The entire 7-mile upgrade carries a projected cost of $400,000 and includes some federal funds.
About 250 family members, friends and colleagues and others G. Barry Anderson has touched in his nine years as Hutchinson city attorney gathered Friday to share in his swearing in as the 28th person to serve as a judge on the 16-member Minnesota Court of Appeals since it was created in 1983 by a constitutional amendment. Besides Gov. Arne Carlson, whose late arrival delayed the program’s start by 30 minutes, the speakers include Court of Appeals Chief Judge Edward Toussaint Jr., Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz and attorney Bernhard W. LeVander, Anderson’s uncle and mentor, and Hutchinson Mayor Marline Torgerson. Also attending were Sen. Rod Grams, a number of state legislators, past and present members of the Hutchinson City Council and McLeod County Board of Commissioners.