125 YEARS AGO: 1898
From the editor and publisher, Carlos Avery:
The Rough Riders at Santiago are wearing a uniform consisting, it is said, of a rifle, a cartridge belt and a chew of tobacco.
One of the features of the July 4 celebration will be an athletic exhibition consisting of contests similar to those of high school field day. There will be a large number of events such as running, jumping, kicking, putting shot, pole vault, etc., and money prizes will be offered. The events are open to all comers.
W.W. Olivia and Joe Kosek, two young bicyclists of East Hutchinson, made a trip to Minneapolis Monday in eight hours and returned Wednesday, making the trip in seven and one-half hours.
The Hutchinson Machine & Foundry Co. is making a real cannon for the Fourth of July committee. It is a very formidable looking weapon and will make enough noise to wake the sleeping patriots of ’76. It is mounted on a regulation gun carriage and will make its appearance in the parade on the Fourth.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Willard Hield and Erle Luce have been named receivers of the Electric Short Line railway, with terminals in Minneapolis, following the filing of a petition for receivership on behalf of the unsecured creditors Saturday. The suit was brought by LeRoy Bowen, Minneapolis attorney, on behalf of Lyman Guest of iowa, a client. Guest, it was stated, is an unsecured creditor holding a $5,000 promissory note of the company. The Luce Line recently completed a 30-mile extension between Hutchinson and Lake Lillian, now the western terminus of the road.
Dr. O.W. Scholpp has installed the most powerful X-ray machine in this part of the country in his new offices in the Christlieb building. The machine is used not only for X-ray pictures but for therapeutic treatment of cancer and various skin diseases. It is much more powerful than the old machine that he had, and was purchased especially for the therapeutic treatment it is possible to give with such a machine. The cost was over $4,000.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
One of Hutchinson’s oldest landmarks will soon be torn down. The Baseman’s corner building, owned by Mrs. August Laatsch, will be sold for removal, and a new brick and steel two-story building will be erected in its place. The building, about 80 years old, has been owned by the Baseman family for many years. Will Baseman, father of Mrs. Laatsch, owned the building and operated the soft drink parlor there for a number of years before his death.
Candidates for the Water Carnival Queen titles and Marilyn Welch, reigning queen, posed for a picture after the carnival parade Saturday. Candidates include: Ruth Nemitz, Lillian Lorence, Fern Allan, Carol Eiselain, Geraldine Kennedy, Mary Ann McKee, Dolores Latter, Suzanne Iverson and Laverne Wolf.
Miss Suzanne Iverson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Iver Iverson, was crowned Queen of the Hutchinson Water Carnival at coronation festivities at the waterfront Sunday night.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
The crown of Miss Hutchinson went from a blonde to a brownette Sunday night as Jen Hoel passed on the robe and jewels of the title to Sandy Gassman during coronation ceremonies at the public elementary school. The 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gassman of Hutchinson was chosen from a field of eight candidates to reign in the coming year.
Two juveniles and an adult from Hutchinson are being charged with a shooting incident early Friday at the home of Hutchinson Police Chief Dean O’Borsky in which O’Borsky’s 5-year-old son Erik was injured. The boy was taken to Hutchinson Community Hospital where he underwent surgery for removal of a bullet from his jaw. He was released from the hospital on Sunday. One 16-year-old male is being charged with obstructing arrest. County Attorney Richard Peterson said several shots were fired at the O’Borsky dwelling about 2 a.m. from a .22 caliber gun, leaving four holes in the side of the house. It is believed the shots were fired from a moving vehicle. One bullet, which passed through the siding struck Erik in the jaw while he was in bed. Arrests were made within a few hours.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
The latest wave of storms to plow through southern Minnesota took a toll on trees in the Hutchinson area. On Monday morning, the city of Hutchinson had heard from about 50 homeowners who had tree debris that needed to be removed as a result of storms last Wednesday and Friday nights. Heavy rains and winds were recorded in the two storm systems. According to KDUZ, a wind gust of 50 mph was recorded at 12:19 a.m. Thursday, June 25, and a gust of 57 mph was clocked at 11:28 p.m. Friday, June 26. One of the oldest trees in Hutchinson was damaged at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Lewis Avenue. A large branch fell from the tree and blocked Lewis Avenue until Saturday morning.
After eight years as senior pastor at Shalom Baptist Church in Hutchinson, the Rev. Tim Caspers is going into the planting business — more specifically, church-planting business. Caspers completed his tenure at Shalom with a busy final weekend, two services and a going-away party. Now he will focus his efforts on growing a new church from scratch in Stillwater. “We have sensed that the Lord wants something done in Stillwater,” Caspers said.