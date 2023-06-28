Picture from the Past: Hutchinson Rubber Co.

In 1918, John Hajicek started the Hutchinson Rubber Co. It was one of the first rubber companies west of the Mississippi. The automobile — the new mode of transportation — blew out its tires with regularity, so Hajicek manufactured thousands of auto inner tubes. This was the main product line until World War II. After the war, Hajicek moved to Minneapolis where he ran a small custom-molding company that specialized in hard-to-make industrial parts.

 Photo from the “Images of Hutchinson” book

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

From the editor and publisher, Carlos Avery:

