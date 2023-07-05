125 YEARS AGO: 1898
European nations are having their eyes opened on the subject of patriotism. The blue and gray march shoulder to shoulder, and the rich and the poor meet on a common level. Among Roosevelt’s Rough Riders may be found the sons of Federal and Confederate soldiers, and the sons of millionaires of the East ride side by side with the cowboys of the Western Plains. The solution of the mystery is that we are a nation of patriots, and that love of country is common to all sections and classes.
Chas. Ray, the absconding creamery man, was last week arrested at Diamond Lake, Illinois, charged with having stolen a horse and buggy at Lake Mills, Wisconsin. He was placed in jail at Waukegan after having had a hearing and pleading guilty, and the next morning as the constable from Wisconsin went to visit his prisoner, Ray was found dead in his cell, presumably having taken poison. Ray disappeared from his place about two and one-half years ago, and it was suspected that he stole $1,500 from the creamery. Since then, a vigorous search has failed to reveal his whereabouts, and nothing was heard of him until the news of his death reached here this week.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
While swimming in Lake Allie on the afternoon of July 4, Charley Peters, a well-known young farmer of Collins Township, drowned. No one knows exactly how the tragedy occurred, but the physician who examined the body gave as his opinion that the swimmer was seized with cramps as a result of going in too soon after eating a hearty dinner.
Eben Dennis, operator of Hutchinson radio broadcasting station WFAN, operated by the Electric Service Company, received the following communication Wednesday from H.C. Nystrom, Rapid City, South Dakota: “Enjoyed your program very much, hearing you for the first time on May 10, and many times thereafter. Just want to drop you a line to let you know you come in fine with excellent modulation, and clear and strong. Keep it up.”
The tennis court was finally finished and appropriately started on its career as a place for healthful exercise July 4. Some of the devotees of golf and gold forgot the links and desk for a time and played a few fast sets of tennis on the morning of the Fourth.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Otto Lestico, municipal judge at Glencoe since 1937, died suddenly last Saturday afternoon at his home in Glencoe at the age of 69 years. It is believed that the intense heat was a contributing factor in his death. Although he had been in failing health for a number of years, he had been conducting court and held a session Saturday morning and had another session scheduled for 1:30 that afternoon.
Dale Awtry of Lake City, Iowa, has signed a contract to be the head football and basketball coach at Hutchinson High School, it was announced yesterday by Supt. Knutson. He will succeed Howard Straiton, who goes to Minneapolis to become head coach in those two sports at Marshall High School. Awtry was a teammate of Jack McClelland’s, both at Newton, Iowa, and at Drake University, where he was a freshman coach during 1942.
Municipal liquor stores, privately owned liquor stores and 3.2 beer taverns in McLeod County were victims of activities of state liquor control agents during the past few weeks, as four agents have been making investigations in all of the towns of the county. Complaints have been signed by the agents against more than 30 places in McLeod County. About half of them had been served with summons, and a total of 17 had appeared in court and entered pleas of guilty and were fined the standard fine of $100 for each offense by Wednesday noon.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
Fire destroyed several hogs and a hog barn at the Elmer Runke farm eight miles west of Hutchinson near Cedar Mills. Fire Chief Eric Smith said the number of hogs lost in the fire has not been determined, but it is believed that between 10 and 15 died. The fire of undetermined cause was discovered by neighbors who called the Hutchinson Fire Department at 5:20 p.m. and attempted to get the hogs out of the building. Runke, who was not home when the fire was discovered, returned while firemen were at the scene.
A new emblem will soon be appearing on the uniforms of Hutchinson police officers from a winning design drawn by Eric Theisen, a 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Theisen of Hutchinson. Eric, who says it’s the first design he has attempted, incorporated the scene at the Crow River dam into his entry, which was judged first in the contest conducted by the Hutchinson Police Department in cooperation with the Hutchinson Elks Lodge.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
When he was growing up on a farm five miles northwest of Winthrop, a family trip to Hutchinson was a treat, said Del Redetzke, the new executive director of Hutchinson Community Development Corporation. A resident of the Alexandria area for almost 25 years, Redetzke took over the reins in late May, and says Hutchinson’s growth since his youthful memories is “awe inspiring” and he expects it to continue. “I foresee continued growth and not just in manufacturing,” he said.
A caravan of bicyclists on a cross-country trip from New Haven, Connecticut, to Vancouver, Canada, stopped in Hutchinson this week. The group of 31 pedalers, aged 19 to 24, were making the ride as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. “The goal is to raise funding and awareness,” said Kristen Marsh, one of the group’s four leaders. Each cyclist raised $2,500 for the trip, while leaders solicitied corporate sponsorship, enough to build two homes, or about $100,000 with Habitat volunteers.
Student stations and mouse pads will be taken over by teachers this summer at the Hutchinson High School computer lab. The first of eight three-day computer sessions began reaching out to about 140 teachers, paraprofessionals and substitute teachers this week. The goal? To train the teachers on tools for the 1998-1999 school year — new classroom computers. Instructors Barb Kjorstad and Kyle Schroeder, along with Karen Eberhard, are opening windows of teaching and record keeping opportunities through a Windows ’95 workshop.