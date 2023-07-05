Hog barn fire

Fireman Sheldon Nies cools down a chicken house at the Elmer Runke farm after a fire destroyed a hog barn, in the background. Several hogs died in the fire in late June 1973.

 FILE PHOTO

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

European nations are having their eyes opened on the subject of patriotism. The blue and gray march shoulder to shoulder, and the rich and the poor meet on a common level. Among Roosevelt’s Rough Riders may be found the sons of Federal and Confederate soldiers, and the sons of millionaires of the East ride side by side with the cowboys of the Western Plains. The solution of the mystery is that we are a nation of patriots, and that love of country is common to all sections and classes.

