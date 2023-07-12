Pistol training

Various distances and positions were used by U.S. Postal Service inspectors and investigators during pistol training in July 1973 at Gopher Campfire Point northeast of Hutchinson. Orval Prothe, postal inspector in Hutchinson, conducted training sessions for about 75 federal agents, who are required to take firearms certification training twice a year. Above, the men are practicing firing with the right hand before changing to the left hand.

 FILE PHOTO

125 YEARS AGO; 1898

The tailor shop of Jas. Muller was entered Wednesday evening by sneak thieves, and five pants patterns and two pairs of pants were taken. The thieves gained entrance through a back window and probably had little trouble getting away with their booty.

