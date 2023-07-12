125 YEARS AGO; 1898
The tailor shop of Jas. Muller was entered Wednesday evening by sneak thieves, and five pants patterns and two pairs of pants were taken. The thieves gained entrance through a back window and probably had little trouble getting away with their booty.
Last Wednesday, circus day, rivaled the Fourth of July as a gala day in Hutchinson, and there was, in fact, a much larger crowd in town. As one of our neighboring farmers expressed it, the Fourth comes every year and the circus doesn’t. The sale of seats is estimated at about 10,000 as Mr. Al Ringling informed the Leader, so an idea of how Main Street looked when a gorgeous parade passed through, may be formed.
Ed Naegeli received a photograph the other day of the last squad of volunteers from Hutchinson, and judging from the picture, they are all well-fed and cared for.
The management of the baseball team is slightly embarrassed over the reluctance of the committee in charge of the fair grounds to allow them to prepare a diamond on the grounds. It is hoped that no serious difficulty will arise whereby we shall lose the games which ought to take place here.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Sir Inka May, the $7,000 Holstein Friesian bull calf, half interest in which was bought by a quartet of McLeod County farmers — Aug. Block and sons of Blockville Farm, Hutchinson, Frank Johnson of Biscay, Charles Walker of Walkeracres, Glencoe — was received at Biscay Monday in fine condition. The blue-blooded youngster was shipped from the farm of the Minnesota Holstein Company at Austin and is three months old. A half-interest in the animal was retained by the Austin company. Sir Inka May is a son of May Walker Ollie Homestead, up to this week the champion butter producing cow the world over for all breeds and ages.
Whoever broke into Penn American tank station Friday night or Saturday morning wanted gasoline and wanted it bad. They broke through three doors to get into the office where they successfully searched for the key to the shed housing the truck. Later they evidently broke into the garage of Fred Wiedemann and found his keys and the Penn American truck which was there for repairs to a spring. They evidently wanted Pepo gas, for they took about 18 gallons from the truck and left the five-gallon cans they used for transporting it at the G.N. station.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Almost half a million dollars have been invested in new buildings in Hutchinson during the past two years, according to figures released this week by Mrs. Esther Jahnke, city assessor. Her report shows the valuation of buildings in the city at $3,494,791, as compared to $3,006, 581 in 1946, an increase of $448,210. Since there has been little or no change in valuation of existing buildings, the increase represents new construction during the two-year period.
The first 1,000 ladies to walk into the Popp Rexall Drug Store during its grand opening tomorrow will receive Hawaiian baby orchids. The orchids are being flown from Hawaii by United Mainliner especially for the opening and will be here within 24 hours of being picked, according to Harold Popp, owner.
John and Dorothy McKee, brother and sister from the Lynn Hustlers 4-H club, were named King and Queen of Health by the 1948 McLeod County 4-H, which was held in Hutchinson last week. John, 16, and Dorothy, 14, are the son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewitt McKee. Thy will represent McLeod County at the state fair this fall.
50 YEARS AO: 1973
Milton Lueneberg Tuesday night was named to the vacancy on the Hutchinson City Council as D.J. Black was advanced to mayor. Alderman Les Linder was elected to Black’s spot as vice president of the council, a position he has held before. Black named Lueneberg to Black’s previous duties as commissioner of sewer and water and council representative on the airport commissions. As mayor, Black will be in chare of the police department.
Power tools valued at $450 were taken in a burglary at Hutchinson Manufacturing and Sales Inc. along Highway 7 and 22 west, the night of July 7. Police Chief Dean O’Borsky said a power sander and impact wrench were taken. The burglars left behind an air compressor.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
A 1991 Eagle Talon stolen four days earlier from a Hutchinson resident was pulled from the Crow River at Roberts Park boat ramp on Monday afternoon. The vehice, which was reported stolen from a locked garage, was recovered after someone passing the landing about 11:30 a.m. Monday noticed a car antenna sticking up out of the water. Chuck Lingbeek and Jeff Nies, divers for the Hutchinson Fire Department, assisted in recovering the vehicle, which was in about 5 feet of water less than 40 feet from shore.
“Life without music would be a mistake.” That’s Marion Rick’s philosophy. So for more than 33 years, she has avoided that mistake and helped put others on the right stanza as a piano instructor in Hutchinson. “I took lessons when I was a girl, probably 10. My mom had saved her egg money,” Marion said. Her parents both played accordions and sang in the church choir, but her mom wanted her daughters to have a chance at piano lessons. So her mom found a $150 piano in Minneapolis and worked to get her daughters lessons.
A six-person McLeod County District Court jury ruled that a city of Hutchinson, the owner of the Hutchinson Hotel building, and Koch Jewelry were not responsible for the injuries a Howard Lake woman sustained when she fell outside the store in December 1995. In her complaint, which alleged she was going to visit the jewelry store when she tripped in the entrance and sustained injuries to both knees, the woman sought damages in excess of $50,000. The woman eventually required arthroscopic surgery to both knees. “The jury found no liability on the defendants,” said John Hennen, an attorney for the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, who defended the city. Key to the city’s defense was documentation or regular sidewalk inspections kept by City Engineer John Rodeberg.