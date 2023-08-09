125 YEARS AGO: 1898
From the desk of Carlos Avery, editor/publisher: A philosopher says that it is wrong to judge a man by his clothes, because a man in dilapidated clothing may be the local editor, while the man in tan shoes and red necktie may be nothing more than a delinquent subscriber.
The last battle of the war, the capture of Manila last Saturday, gave the 13th regiment the only opportunity of Minnesota troops to engage in actual fighting. One 13th man was killed and two wounded. So far as known at present, these were the only casualties in the regiment. The Hutchinson boys were probably unhurt.
The village treasury was enriched by $500 last week, the amount being received from the state internal improvement fund to aid in paying for the iron bridge on Main Street over the Crow River.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Cedar Mills is making rapid strides to the front as a coming business point on the Luce Line. The latest business firm to realize the advantages of locating in Cedar Mills is the Crow River Lumber Company, a group headed by F.M. Senescall, formerly manager of the Interior Yard in the city. In addition to the lumber yard going up, construction has started on a beet loading platform to handle the beet crop raised in that community this year. Improvements have been made to the Cedar Mills store to handle the increased business coming as a result of the opening of the new section of the railroad and the Victoria Elevator Company has completed construction of an elevator there.
The new artesian well sunk for the city on the site of the power house came through with a strong enough flow Friday night to seriously cut down the remainder of the artesian wells tapping at that vein. The drill hit the vein at a depth of 181 feet, corresponding quite closely with the depth reached with the old well on the mill property, where the vein was tapped at 175 feet.
Elmer Schuft, after tryouts last week, was ordered to report Tuesday for active work with the Milwaukee American Association baseball team. He had been playing the season with the Bucyrus Machinery team at second base.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
August Blattner, 64, was seriously injured Saturday afternoon while operating a pulverizer on the Frank Konerza farm near Silver Lake. He sustained a compound fracture of the lower right leg and a simple fracture of the upper left leg. He is confined to community hospital where doctors expected to perform an operation today to fasten the bones together.
The 1947 abstract of real and personal property taxes distributed this week by the State Auditor Stafford King reveals that McLeod County ranks third among agricultural counties of the state with an average assessed value per acre of $23.10. Carver County is first with $26.68 and Martin County is second with $23.84 per acre. These three counties are topped only by the big three industrial and urban counties, St. Louis, Ramsey and Hennepin with average values of $70.51, $38.75 and $32.51, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
An outgrowth of a program initiated during summer school for Hutchinson High School students is a drop-in center for young people of the McLeod County area. Taking shape, but needing assistance from others of the area, is The Open Door, a youth drop-in center, termed not a recreation center by a place to talk, play music, engage in crafts, enjoy games and take in other activities or just sit with friends if that’s what is wanted. The Open Door will be decorated and furnished by interested youths, who are seeking help from others in the community.
Herb Pellinen of Hutchinson was named second runner-up in the Mr. Minnesota Teen program Sunday at Alexandria where he and 84 other contestants spent the weekend engaging in various activities and competing for the state title. Pellinen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Pellinen, received a trophy as second runner-up. He also received a trophy as champion of the weekend chess tournament.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Hutchinson’s population has jumped by about 1,200 between 1990 and 1997, according to statistics from the state demographer’s office. In 1990, Hutchinson’s population was 11,459 and by 1997, the population was 12,710. The population of McLeod County also climbed during the same period, from 32,030 in 1990 to 34,493 in 1997.
A lone male suspect is being sought in an early morning robbery of the Junction Amoco station at the corner of highways 15 and 7 in Hutchinson. An emergency call was received at 4:26 a.m. Monday. The store’s lone clerk reported the suspect confronted him and he was slightly injured when assaulted by the man, who demanded money from the cash register. No weapon was observed during the robbery, according to police reports. An undetermined amount of cash was taken.
An almost non-stop stream of well-wishers stopped in at KDUZ/KKJR studio on Highway 15 North to say goodbye to someone they’ve learned to count among their circle of friends. Jim Onstad, program director and late morning host, signed off at 1 p.m. Friday after nearly 12 years on the air at the Hutchinson radio station, in order to pursue his dream of escaping Minnesota winters by moving with his wife, Julie, to Palm Springs, Califorina. “While on the air, you don’t really realize how many people you touch,” Onstad said. “That’s what radio is all about, being able to touch people.”