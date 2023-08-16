125 YEARS AGO: 1898
Alf Bonniwell, the lightning thresher, threshed 1,840 ½ bushels of wheat on Mike Austin’s place in one day, commencing at 8 o’clock in the morning. Pretty good record for a starter.
Jake Reimers, one of the most forehanded and progressive farmers of Sumter Township, has good reason to be proud of the achievement of his family of robust boys and girls this harvest. With only their assistance, he harvested and stacked over 200 acres of heavy grain — 76 large sacks of as good grain as stood in the county.
Twenty-five years of successful fairs. The 26th will be no exception unless it be in increased exhibits and attractions, a larger attendance, better races and more popular amusements than the society has ever been able to give.
The storm last Friday was the severest electric disturbance in years. Reports have come in from all directions of damage done by lightning.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Silently and with reverence, a few hundred persons gathered in the impressive rotunda of the capitol to attend the last rites for the nation’s dead chieftain, President Harding. Not since the rites attending the burial of the unknown hero has there been such a solemn gathering in the capitol and on this occasion perhaps the mourning was greater, for it was the leader of the nation who had passed away.
Fire last Thursday afternoon destroyed the barn and corncrib on the Henry Runke farm near Book Lake. Five calves and the entire barn full of hay were also destroyed by the flames, which were beyond control before help could be summoned. The Hutchinson fire department answered a call and arrived in time to save the house and other small buildings. It is thought that a small boy playing with matches in the hay was the cause of the fire.
H.A. Jennings of Hutchinson had the lowest bid on the armory when the bids were opened yesterday noon. His bid was $64,677.55, almost $14,000 more than the city and the state have to spend. Other bids ran as high as $76,400, which was the highest bid presented. Changes were made to reduce the cost by about $10,000 without materially changing the building in any important particular. Mr. Jennings was the only Hutchinson contractor bidding and Hutchinson people will be glad to know that he is the lowest bidder. IF he is awarded the contract, Hutchinson will be assured of a fine building with the best workmanship.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Herb Ehrich, 26, veteran pilot, escaped serious injury when the Piper Cub he was flying crashed shortly after a take-off on a corn borer dusting mission on the Ed Ellis farm east of Biscay at dawn Tuesday. Motor trouble apparently developed which did not give the plane enough power to climb. In order to avoid the Ellis farm buildings, for which he was headed, he banked the plane and it nosed into the ground near a straw stack, only a block from the barn.
Monday will be an important day for all male residents of McLeod County who are 25 years old. That is the day the President of the United States wants them to go and register for the peacetime draft.
Gordon Fohl, Cokato, member of the Minnesota Highway Patrol since 1942, was thrown from his motorcycle as it was struck by a car driven by 81-year-old Fred M. Andrews on Highway 7 at the intersection of the road leading to the Beacon Café. He sustained a fractured left ankle and a serious head gash and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
An estimated 550 4-H exhibitors showed about 2,800 exhibits at the 1973 McLeod County Fair, according to McLeod County Extension Service officials.
The first report in McLeod County of cattle rustling, which has been occurring in other areas of the state, came Sunday morning when 15 dairy heifers were found missing from a farm southwest of Hutchinson.
Fortune fell on a retired farmer from New Germany at the fairgrounds of the McLeod County Fair in Hutchinson. William Hafemann had the lucky ticket drawn for the 1973 Ford Gran Torino given by the McLeod County Agricultural Association as the final giveaway of the 101st county exposition.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Neighborhood schools are a way of education for some communities. In Hutchinson, the neighborhoods are coming to school. In the past, Park Elementary has welcomed about 950 students in grades 2 through 5 to its long halls and three floors. Grade levels stuck together. This year, the school is moving to a neighborhood concept, where teachers using similar styles of teaching will develop neighborhoods with their classes. “This change is about cooperation, not competition,” said Co-Principal Dave Conrad. “We are all part of one Park Elementary School, and we are all committed to providing the best education for our children possible.”
Twelve McLeod County men were at the bottom of Lake Minnie Belle this weekend. They didn’t drown — they were learning how to save people from drowning. County fire and rescue personnel, as well as a few private citizens, were learning how to be certified rescue and recovery divers. For training, they spent time in the Hutchinson Middle School pool and in Lake Minnie Belle. On Sunday, the divers were recovering weighted dummies from the bottom of the lake. It sounds morbid, but objects, including human bodies, generally sink to the bottom of a body of water. So, usually, the search begins at the bottom. “We teach the divers how to make a search pattern,” said Bob Moller, a certified master diver. “We teach them how to take a section of lake and cover it.”
Going back to school this fall will be like no other experience for teachers Catherine Clay and her husband, Alan Creswell. Clay, 1974 Miss Hutchinson and daughter of Jim and Darby Clay, has taught history and world relations since 1986, earning her doctorate in 1989. Her husband is a physicist. The couple and their three children, won’t return to their home in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, after a visit to Hutchinson, but to Tunisia, Africa, and Kyiv, Ukraine. Beginning in October, Creswell will teach physics and computing in French (he’s from France), and beginning in January, Clay will teach college world history and Ukraine/Russian relations in English. The teachers each qualified for Fulbright-Hayes scholarships, which since 1947 have sent U.S. scholars on global exchanges.