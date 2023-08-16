IMAGE FROM THE PAST

Beanie Baby madness was alive and well in August 1998 at Parties Plus, 120 Main St. N., in downtown Hutchinson. Collectors began lining up at 4:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. store opening. They were interested in getting first dibs on the 13 latest releases in the Beanie Baby family, including “Glory,” the Fourth of July bear. When Parties Plus ran out of beanies around noon, they had sold more than 500 of the critters to about 150 customers.

IMAGE FROM THE PAST

 FILE PHOTO

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

Alf Bonniwell, the lightning thresher, threshed 1,840 ½ bushels of wheat on Mike Austin’s place in one day, commencing at 8 o’clock in the morning. Pretty good record for a starter.

Tags