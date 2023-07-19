Summer school

Instructor Cleo Hanson, right, plays a mathematics numbers game with students enrolled in the supplemental instruction courses being conducted as summer school sessions by Hutchinson Public Schools at Gopher Campfire Point in 1973. Students, from left, are Eddie Noel, Wayne Michaels, Michael Mulligan, Russell Patla, Dean Ortloff and Mark Ondracek.

 

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

Judge Caldwell informs the Leader that there are a great number of persons in each county of this district who have failed to secure their second papers. Those who do not secure them before Aug. 6 will be unable to vote in the coming fall elections, hence it will be useless for any to wait for political committees to pay for papers.

