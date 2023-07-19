125 YEARS AGO: 1898
Judge Caldwell informs the Leader that there are a great number of persons in each county of this district who have failed to secure their second papers. Those who do not secure them before Aug. 6 will be unable to vote in the coming fall elections, hence it will be useless for any to wait for political committees to pay for papers.
The enterprising dry goods firm of Braun & Sowle has just completed arrangements to add another floor to their large establishment. The basement of their building has been fitted up by Mr. Paul, and a broad, easy flight of stairs has been put in the center of the store. This lower floor will be used for their cloak department, also for shades, lace curtains, oil cloths and such articles that require a good deal of room to display.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
J. Chris Jensen, blacksmith, has no particular desire to see anyone do hard work when he, by working hard, can make work easier for others. With this end view, he has originated two devices for the gang laying asphalt. The first was a wheeled squeegee for applying the sealing coat of pure asphalt. The next was a device to spread the fine stone on top of the sealing coat. Both are originated in the blacksmith shop on Hassan Street, but neither will find its way to the U.S. patent office, for Chris says he came from a town in Denmark where all the inhabitants were patent builders and they were so crazy he had to move out.
W.P. Shattuck was born in Hutchinson 63 years ago last Friday, July 13. On his 63rd birthday, Mr. Shattuck, in the company of Mrs. Shattuck and their little son, drove up from Minneapolis to spend the afternoon in the town in which he was born. Mr. Shattuck is also an inventor of considerable note, having invented in 1898, before the days of the automobile, the steam propelled “land and water boat,” similar in operation to the modern tank. A working model was made, and it, with plans, was sent to King Leopold of Belgium. Mr. Shattuck received a letter of commendation from the king. Mr. Shattuck has also invented many children’s toys and playthings.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Hutchinson’s new $18,000 lighted baseball field will be officially opened on July 28 when the first game will be played on the brilliantly lighted diamond. Cokato will be here for the opening, playing Hutchinson in a postponed North Star League game which will count in the official standings, and perhaps have an influence on which team gets into the playoffs.
More than 250 persons, including 43 visiting priests, gathered to honor the Rev. Henry J. Byrne on the silver jubilee of his ordination as a priest last Thursday noon in the parlors of St. Anastasia church. He has been serving the local parish for seven years, during which period the church debt has been entirely liquidated and the church complete redecorated.
A private playground service has been established in Hutchinson by Mrs. Eugene Bruhn. Parents may leave small children in Mrs. Bruhn’s charge in the afternoon from Monday through Friday. A large, shady, fenced-in yard has been equipped with swings, sand boxes, and other pieces of play equipment. Play is supervised at all times, according to Mrs. Bruhn.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
Again Mr. and Mrs. Fred Plihal of rural Hutchinson are faced with the prospect of starting anew. The elderly couple lost their Hutchinson Township farm in a fire Monday night. The fire also destroyed their possessions, except some valuable papers stored in a couple of drawers from one chest. The Plihals said the fire started in the back porch where a freezer was stored. In 1951, Mr. and Mrs. Plihal lost their house and barn during a tornado.
An excessive speed chase involving a 1971 Ford Mustang and two Hutchinson Police cars made its way through the southeast residential area of Hutchinson Friday night before coming to an end along Bluff Street, north of Highway 7 East. In the chase of less than 10 minutes, the pursued automobiles jumped curbs twice to get around a police roadblock, forced several vehicles off streets and went through traffic stop signs before being run off the street by a police car. The only injuries reported were bruises received by Sgt. Ron Kirchoff, driver of the 1973 Ford police car used to stop the Mustang, said Police Chief O’Borsky.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
With only two weeks before their report to the Hutchinson City Council is due, the consultants preparing a facility feasibility study have many details to work out before making a recommendation on whether the city should pursue construction of a conference center. Four members of the consulting team spoke largely in generalities when questions by about 20 members of the public during a forum at City Center. The vast majority of the discussion focused on what they preferred to call a “conference center,” rather than on the second indoor ice rink and a senior center that also were identified by a community task force as high priorities for the city.
While Prohibition may seem like ancient history to most Minnesotans, Dassel and Cokato have operated under a prohibition of sorts for decades. And a lot of citizens say that they like it that way. Neither town allows the sale of intoxicating liquor. Bars and restaurants are mainly limited to the sale of 3.2 beer, much like convenience stores in many area towns, including Hutchinson. A few weeks ago, Ryan Nelson, owner of Lefty’s sports bar and restaurant in Dassel, brought a petition to the Dassel City Council asking that citizens be allowed to vote on whether to allow the sale of intoxicating liquor in town. The last time Dassel residents voted on the issue was 1971, when it failed to pass by 10 votes. But following the petition drive, the City Council set another vote on the issue of July 21.
The Hutchinson World Championship Rodeo Committee has been let out into the pasture. After being cooped up in barns at the McLeod County Fair, the committee and its rodeo finally has room to grow and explore on its own. The site has not changed, but the weekend has, and the first big test will come this weekend when 155 cowboys from eight states battle for $15,000 in prize money. “This is our maiden voyage, so to speak,” said committee vice president Tom Christensen. “We just felt the rodeo was too limited to grow. We could only have two performances and limited room.”