125 YEARS AGO: 1898
From the desk of the publisher and editor Carlos Avery: Editors as a rule are kind-hearted and liberal. An exchange tells of a subscriber to a certain paper who died and left fourteen years’ subscription unpaid. The editor appeared at the grave just as the lid was being screwed down for the last time, and put in a linen duster, thermometer, a palm leaf fan, and a recipe for making ice in the coffin.
The call for 200 more volunteers for the 13th met a quick response from a party of Hutchinson boys who reported to the armory in Minneapolis early Friday morning. The privilege of enlistment in the famous 13th was eagerly sought by a large number more than needed and lucky was he who succeeded in getting his name on the roll and running the gauntlet of the examining surgeon’s critical inspection. Of those who went down, Charley Hartman, Fred Newcomb, Emil Jorgenson, Oscar Fjellman and L.L. Phelps were accepted.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Glencoe officially opened the new $75,000 community building there last Friday night with most of the towns in the county represented either at the exercises or the dedication or at the dance in the evening. They packed them in that night with more than 700 paid admissions to the dance. The hall was never built to accommodate that many people, but they came and they went away feeling that they had been shown a good time in Glencoe’s best style.
Hutchinson will have a special city election to vote in the issue of $25,000 given by the state to be used in conjunction with the $26,000 given by the state and the American Legion Post, for the erection of an armory here.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
The Hutchinson High School band was televised as it marched on the field at Nicollet Park in Minneapolis Monday night as the official band of the North Star League’s “On To Nicollet” party. The television broadcast was by station KSTP, which also televised the entire game. Led by director G.I. Brende, the band made an impressive appearance. It also played the National Anthem in the flag raising ceremony just before the first pitch, and between innings of the ball game.
Bert Lynn, inventor of the electric guitar, will make a personal appearance at the State Theatre here next Wednesday, in a special vaudeville feature. His feature number will be his imitation of “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo.” On his guitar he makes sirens scream, the planes roar, the bombs crash, and the machine guns crackle.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
Hutchinson City Council conducted a “clear the decks” session Tuesday night as Mayor Don Kost conducted his last meeting before moving to Fairmont. After the meeting, Kost dictated his resignation, effective July 1. Vice President D.J. Black will then become acting mayor and the council will appoint an alderman to fill Black’s vacancy on the council.
Finalists in the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Junior Queen and Junior Commodore judging are Susan Otto, John Tousley, Ericka Conklin, Ricky Draeger, Ronny Phillips and Jodi Swanson.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
A parking lot canine search at Hutchinson High School the last week of school led to the identification and search of one vehicle, according to Principal Scott Douglas. Just cigarettes were found, not the harder drugs the searches seek. This was the second canine search at the school. Hutchinson Middle School had the first district search on May 15, but the building was deemed clean. On May 18, HHS had its first search. The sheriff’s dog stopped at three lockers, but no drugs were found. Douglas said the vehicle search June 2 started after the dog identified it, and its registered driver was notified.
It has been three years coming, but beginning about July 15 Hutchinson residents receiving cable television service from Triax Cablevision should see improved reception, experience fewer disruptions of service and be able to view an expanded selection of channels. That was the promise made to Hutchinson City Council by Jane E. Bremer, an attorney for the Waseca-based company. “It is the most advanced system, with a fiber-optic backbone to it, that Triax has put in,” Bremer said. Triax customers will have the opportunity to review the expanded choice of 63 channels. The old system offers 40 channels. The basic service will remain mostly Twin Cities stations on channels 2-13, but up to 11 pay-per-view channels will be available.
Developments will be a major topic of discussions during the Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting June 16. The commission is expected to consider the proposed annexation of four parcels of land totaling 113 acres. Among the parcels is 73 acres of Lynn Township along the west side of Highway 15 from Wal-Mart to Airport Road by Ryan Companies for a commercial development, including a Target and a grocery store.