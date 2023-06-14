IMAGE FROM THE PAST

Jay Alrich, co-chairman with Bruce Brummond, sells the first caps to Mayor Willard L. Sahr, center, and Matt Madsen, left, president of the Civic and Commerce Ass’n, on the bridge overlooking the Water Carnival site. The drive to advertise Water Carnival, set for June 25-26, officially got underway this week in June 1948.

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

From the desk of the publisher and editor Carlos Avery: Editors as a rule are kind-hearted and liberal. An exchange tells of a subscriber to a certain paper who died and left fourteen years’ subscription unpaid. The editor appeared at the grave just as the lid was being screwed down for the last time, and put in a linen duster, thermometer, a palm leaf fan, and a recipe for making ice in the coffin.

