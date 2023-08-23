125 YEARS AGO: 1898
From the desk of Carlos Avery, editor/publisher:
This week we offer our readers an all-home-print paper. The change involves greatly increased expense, but we believe we will be able to give our readers a much better paper than formerly and the change is made for that reason.
McLeod County is acknowledged to be one of the banner counties of Minnesota as an agricultural and stock raising section. Help your neighbor to prove it this year by the best exhibit ever made at any county fair.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
The paving crew spread the last foot of the last block of hot stuff, rolled it down properly for the last time, squeegeed the top of it with the liquid asphalt, spread the crushed rock on it, rolled it again and yet again, and then went home to bed Wednesday night and said that Hutchinson was paved. From the top of the college hill to Fifth Avenue South there is as nice a street as anyone could wish for.
Two auto accidents on the new paving is the score for the week. Both happened at street intersections.
Work on the new armory will probably start within a week, following approval by the state armory board of the plans and letting of the contract.
The Hutchinson Fire Department made a run to the home of Ed Kottke, south of town, last Thursday afternoon but found no fire there. The fire was in the kitchen of the A.H. Kottke house near there and a misunderstanding of names caused the mixup. The telephone company quickly discovered the exact location of the fire and brought the fire department and cars from Hutchinson who followed them to the scene.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
With only 10 days remaining until reopening of school in most districts, and the bountiful harvest going into the final phase, this is the time to think about all types of needed school accessories, clothing, etc. Merchants are agreed that more timely merchandise is available than at any time since before the war. Their shelves are piled high, and few needed items are missing.
As the Leader went to press yesterday, 210 men had registered for the peacetime draft during the first three days of the registration schedule. Miss Isabelle Sommerdorf, draft board clerk, estimates that 75% of the men are veterans.
Eighteen veterinarians began work Monday morning on an area re-test for tuberculosis of McLeod County’s cattle. It is expected that the number of reactors will be very small this time, as there were only 74 out of more than 49,000 cattle tested in 1941.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
The McLeod County Board of Commissioners voted last Thursday to seek disaster relief for farm crops hit hard by a severe hailstorm July 29. The commissioners moved to advise Gov. Wendell Anderson of the extent of the disaster area, primarily in Helen and Bergen townships, and to ask him to approve disaster relief for landowners affected. The commissioners acted after discussing the situation with County Agent Vern Hoysler. Several members of the board had surveyed the affected area, and Hoysler had viewed it from the air.
Delgene Boll of Hutchinson survived a field of 40 entries to win the demolition derby at the McLeod County Fairgrounds Sunday.
Steve Tuman of Willow Wells Venture farm, Glencoe, was selected premier exhibitor in open class Brown Swiss judging of about 100 Swiss cattle at the Minnesota State Fair Aug. 27.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Just three weeks from now, Hutchinson residents will go to the polls to decide whether the city should impose a one-half percent sales tax in order to construct a second indoor ice rink and a multipurpose community/senior/art center. Since the Hutchinson City Council voted earlier to put the question on the ballot of the Sept. 15 primary election, a number of questions have been voiced about the proposed $6.1 million project. The price tag covers both the indoor ice rink and community center.
Country Kitchen’s recent expansion project, which enlarges the restaurant seating capacity from 100 to 135, is nearing completion. The remodeling brings the local establishment in line with the exterior design and interior décor now used by the 260-member restaurant family. Along with the changes to the building, Country Kitchen revamped its well-known menu in May. Country Kitchen came to Hutchinson when current owner Bruce Santelman’s parents opened the doors in 1972.
Doug Kenning is on the Hutchinson Board of Education once again. Upon the resignation of board member Joe Neubauer, the board appointed Kenning to fill the vacancy until a special election is held in conjunction with the next regular school election, scheduled for November 1999. Neubauer cited family reasons as contributing to his decision to resign.
People attending the McLeod County Fair had the opportunity to see plans Ryan Companies has for the Target development along Highway 15 on Hutchinson’s south side. Or did they? Drawings showing Cub Foods as the grocery chain committed to occupy the 60,000-square-foot store at the north end of the shopping center were displayed in the commercial exhibit building. But Bonnie Baumetz of Hutchinson’s building department said a Ryan official said announcement of Cub Foods as the grocery anchor was premature.