125 YEARS AGO: 1898
The public schools closed on account of the McLeod County Fair.
W.C. Wolfarth, manager of R.C. Libbey and Company’s lumber business, has erected an 11-foot picket fence enclosing their yard.
Nobody could be received with more genuine pleasure by Hutchinsonians than Tom Sumner and John Duckering who came into town unexpectedly from Everett, Washington. They have been busy greeting the scores of warm friends of old days. Sumner will go to Chicago for a few days stopping here again on his return and the latter will remain about a month.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
The chill wind despite its piercing qualities and its reminders of winter weather, failed to cut down the crowd who attended the band concert and pavement dance that dedicated Hutchinson’s completion of the pavement program of 1923. The band appeared in overcoats and sweaters. Mittens may have been wanted but were not seen. Two straw hats were seen during the evening but the band men were not responsible for them.
Judging from the unprecedented rush for small game hunting licenses there will be some bombardment of the ducks and chickens on the opening day of the season. There will probably be local duck shooting for the first day and then it will be over until the northern flight starts. Chickens are said to be quite numerous.
Constitution Week will be observed by the schools of Hutchinson. The classes in American history and citizenship will make a special study of the Constitution. The seventh and eighth grades will give a special program in observance of Constitution Week.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Silo filling for years was the most back-breaking work on the farm, but along with the almost complete mechanization of farms, a method has come along, which takes most of the hard work out of it. A field cutter is used to cut and chop up the corn and then a blower shoots it into the silo. A comparatively new process, which came into its own a year or two ago, probably one-fourth or more of the silos in this section are now being filled the easy way.
The last link in the Glencoe-Hutchinson paving was poured at Biscay, joining the two ends of this 14-mile strip of concrete, which will make one of the finest roads in the state.
The Hutchinson Junior Chamber of Commerce decided at its regular meeting to conduct an official population census of the city of Hutchinson. “The last official census in 1940 indicated that Hutchinson had a population of 3,887. We’re sure that by now we’ve passed the 5,000 mark and perhaps hit 5,500,” said Gordon Anderson, named general chairman of the census.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
Rescue squad members from the Hutchinson Fire Department won top placings in competition during the annual convention of the Minnesota First-Aid and Rescue Association at Duluth. Local squad members competing as two teams won first and third placings and they worked on simulated accident victims.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Just two weeks after Hutchinson Police Services had warned merchants of an impending tobacco and alcohol ordinance compliance check, nine clerks at five convenience stores and three bars were cited for selling tobacco products to undercover minors working with the department.
Dig out your Leader Back to School edition or your District 423 Transportation newsletter — that’s where you’ll find next week’s bus schedule. Upon further trial and review of a revised bus schedule, Hutchinson School District students will return to the bus schedule they started school with on Sept. 2, effective Sept. 21. The decision came after a meeting between Rick Linder of the Linder Bus Co., Superintendent Bob Windel, parochial principals, three school board members, and a bus driver representative. “Everybody came to agreement,” Linder said. “That’s the way it should be.”
The exact cause of a small amount of an unidentified petroleum product found flowing on the Crow River still has not been determined. Investigators are looking at an underground tank behind Hutchinson Utilities and storm sewer lines in the area east of the Main Street Bridge.