125 YEARS AGO: 1898
For the elegance of fixtures the new store of W.F. Krienke surpasses all other stores in Hutchinson. The counters are of very heavy polished oak and were made by Nylen & Falskov. They would be a credit to any manufacturing establishment or any store.
John Heenan’s horse and buggy collided with Ed Chadderdon’s delivery rig and both were badly mixed up for a few seconds. Heenan’s buggy was broken and his horse ran away.
The exodus from this city to the Twin Cities was larger this week than ever before during the Minnesota State Fair. A total of 331 people have bought tickets to St. Paul or Minneapolis.
No better proof of all the wonderful fertility of Minnesota soil could be desired than a growth of pea vines in the garden of our esteemed townsman, F. Pelton. Mr. Pelton informed the Leader that as he was employed in removing the vines from his garden, he was struck by their extreme length, and measuring one, found it to be 11 feet, 8 inches long.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
The first step toward the building of the new armory was taken when a crew of men opened up the ground on the lot back of the Citizens Bank Building in preparation to excavating for the basement of the armory. Hans Jensen got together a bunch of teams and dump wagons with the first fair weather and now the excavation has progressed far enough to allow the setting of the forms for pouring concrete at almost any time.
More than 800 children answered the bell for the opening of school this week in Hutchinson’s three school buildings. There will be an increase in this number next week when a few more who were delayed for various reasons will return to school.
John Kerr was struck by lightning while at the Cedar Mills store, the shock throwing him off the galvanized tank wagon he was driving. The horses and several other men were also shocked, but not so severely. Mr. Kerr was unconscious for some little time but felt no ill effects after he again regained consciousness. The telephone wires were also struck by the lightning.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Harry Hanson, Hutchinson, and Melvin Zumhofe, Brownton, who have the contract for building the carp control dam at the outlet of Lake Marion, expect to begin work on the project. They were awarded the contract for the construction some time ago but work was held up because the state could get no one to bid on the materials needed. Under the terms of the joint agreement, the county furnishes the labor and the state the materials.
Only five days of paving remain until the two roads will be joined in Biscay. Most recently, 7,300 feet remained, with the paving machine creeping forward at the rate of an average 1,400 feet per day.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
Lucille Ulrich has been named chairman of the home delivered meals program being organized for the Hutchinson area to provide meals in homes of shut-ins. Patterned after similar programs in other communities, the Area Hot Meals on Wheels will deliver one meal a day, five days a week, to homes as requests of shut-ins are received and approved.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Hutchinson volunteer extraodinaire, Elaine Black, can be credited with introducing members of the Bear Lake Sunshine Society and the Hutchinson Woman’s Club to the bright lights and long nights of Hollywood film making. This past month, Black was contacted by Wendy Heinz of the Herman USA production company. Heinz was looking for female volunteers to serve as extras in their feature film, “Herman USA” shooting in the New Germany area. The production company was willing to pay $10 per person to any nonprofit organization that recruited its members to participate. She was able to recruit several “extras” who had to report at 7 p.m. and worked until 6 a.m. “It was a lot of fun being an extra,” Black said. “We had to repeat scenes over and over until the director was satisfied.” Together the extras raised $130 for their participation in this unique fundraiser.