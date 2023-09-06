1998 Red Rooster Grande Day Parade

Tim Benoit of KDUZ Radio in Hutchinson and an auctioneer in Dassel, pulled a display from the Dassel Depot Museum during the 1998 Red Rooster Grande Day Parade.

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

For the elegance of fixtures the new store of W.F. Krienke surpasses all other stores in Hutchinson. The counters are of very heavy polished oak and were made by Nylen & Falskov. They would be a credit to any manufacturing establishment or any store.

