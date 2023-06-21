IMAGE FROM THE PAST

An estimated 2,300 people visited the Stearns Lumber Co.’s newly remodeled yard on a Saturday in June 1948 on the occasion of the opening of their new addition to house builder’s hardware. Visitors received souvenirs and registered for prizes, then continued on to the coffee counter in the main office. Pictured here are, behind the counter, Spencer Stearns, president of the company, and at the left is Mrs. Stearns with Mrs. Lida Lundsten, Stearns’ sister, center. At the counter are, from left, Mrs. Russel Juul, Mrs. Ned Stearns, Mrs. Robert Stearns, and in the background, Robert Stearns and Ned Stearns.

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

Will Kiesler and C.M. Streeter were severely injured by the explosion of a copper soda fountain tank yesterday. They were working at some shelving in Mr. Kiesler’s store and the tak, which stood under the shelves, exploded with terrific force, knocking a large hole in the ceiling of the room and wounding the two men. Both were rendered unconscious. Mr. Streeter recovered immediately but Kiesler did not regain consciousness for four hours.

