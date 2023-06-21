125 YEARS AGO: 1898
Will Kiesler and C.M. Streeter were severely injured by the explosion of a copper soda fountain tank yesterday. They were working at some shelving in Mr. Kiesler’s store and the tak, which stood under the shelves, exploded with terrific force, knocking a large hole in the ceiling of the room and wounding the two men. Both were rendered unconscious. Mr. Streeter recovered immediately but Kiesler did not regain consciousness for four hours.
The 13th regiment received two payments recently amounting to $30,000. The boys immediately deposited $20,000 of it with the officers of the regiment. This act is something unprecedented in Army history and indicates the kind of young men the Minnesota troops are.
Peter Peterson, the popular young livery man of the firm of Padden & Peterson, took unto himself a wife yesterday in the person of Miss Jennie Jensen, daughter of Hans Jensen of North Hutchinson. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Smith at his residence in this city. The contracting parties are well and favorably known here, having lived in the vicinity for several years.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Lightning struck the barn of Rueben Joecks, living 11 miles northwest of town, burning it to the ground Sunday evening around 8:30. Thirty-one head of registered Holstein cattle were burned in the barn. One wooden silo was standing almost empty and was burned to the ground while the doors and woodwork on a cement silo that had not been opened were burned. There were also about 18 head of hogs burned in the fire, besides some poultry.
A Dodge touring car driven by Herman Raether of West Lynn smashed into the rear end of the Ford driven by Irving Jorgenson of Collins Town on the Stewart road near the Rice farm last Saturday night. Raether was alone in the car and Jorgenson had stopped to change tires, having just completed the task when the Dodge crashed into his car. Herman Raether suffered a broken collar bone and a dislocated shoulder in the crash. Mr. and Mrs. Jorgenson, their young son, and Mrs. Mary Scanlon were in the Jorgenson car. Mr. Jorgenson, who was in the act of cranking the car, received a severely bruised shoulder.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Hutchinson’s new municipal liquor store went into operation yesterday with Manager Oliver Ames in charge. Assisting Ames in getting ready were Richard Stoopf and W.J. McAndrews of St. Paul, representatives of Greggs Cooper, the wholesale firm which supplied most of the stock for the opening. The new store carries a complete line of whisky, rum, brandy, wine, cordials and strong beer. No 3.2 beer or mixes will be sold.
Midshipman William Walker left for San Francisco Sunday evening aboard the U.S.S. Springfield for an eight-week cruise on the Pacific. He is in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps at the University of Minnesota. His ship and crewmates will sail up the coast to Seattle and return to Southern California before embarking for Pearl Harbor.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
Candidates for Miss Hutchinson title are: Judy Bretzke, Sandy Gassman, Lynn Gruenhagen, Joan Horstmann, Robyn Meyer, Jill Prihoda, Debby Sytsma and Debi Terning.
Some people dream of retirement. But vibrant Dorothy Taylor thought it would be a nightmare. When the last Silver Lake first-grader left for a summer of play, Mrs. Taylor, their teacher and principal, left, too. She had an award to take home, a lot of going away gifts and momentos showing she’d done well. Taylor received a nomination for Minnesota Teacher of the Year for 1973. The Hutchinson High School graduate and graduate of a two-year teaching program at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, also treasures moments like the Sunday morning after she retired when a first-grader rang her doorbell. She asked him if there was a problem. “No,” he said. “I just wanted to see you again.”
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Some might consider it an expensive way to make dirt, but Hutchinson city officials proposing to establish an enlarged composting facility at the city’s tree dump see it as an opportunity to create free dirt. Hutchinson has developed a $3.1 million composting plan that could produce about 400,000 40-pound bags of compost each year that could be marketed at about $1 per bag. Crucial to the plan is a $1.5 million grant from the state, and a $994,000 contribution from McLeod County’s Solid Waste Abatement Fund that was approved by the county commissioners on a 3-2 vote last month.
When your wedding plans fall on the same day as other plans, what’s a woman to do? Melissa Conklin altered plans, but not her plans at the altar. Last year, the Hutchinson native and her future husband, Peter Gausman, ran in the Saturday morning 10K during the Jaycee Water Carnival weekend. It was their first run together so plans were to do it again this year. With a wedding planned for 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Assembly of God Church, however, a 9 a.m. race wouldn’t allow enough time to cool off, let alone look your best for a crowd and photographer. So the couple, in addition to members of their wedding party, plan to hit the running trail at 6 a.m. in an Altar Dash Fun Run — T-shirts and bridal party photos included.