Tom O’Neil and Nga (ng + plus short vowel “a” sound) Nguyen (Ng + plus long “u” vowel sound + “yen”) thought their lives were going well and then the pandemic hit. In the United States, many people went through challenges during this time, however, for the couple living in Vietnam, the pandemic affected their lives drastically.
Pre-pandemic
It all began in 2018 when O’Neil decided to change careers after three years working remotely from Hutchinson in an information technology job. He had a friend teaching English as a second language in Vietnam and talked enthusiastically about it. O’Neil decided to try it. He flew to the country, applied for his teaching certificate, took a training course and was in the classroom in less than a month.
Once his life was stable — an income and an apartment — O’Neil decided he wanted to meet people. He chose a Vietnamese dating app called Badoo. It wasn’t as popular as the other apps, but he felt he would meet authentic women. When Nguyen’s name and information popped up, he swiped right.
They couple chuckle when talking about that first date.
“It was terrible,” O’Neil shared.
“I was tired from a busy day at work and Tom wasn’t feeling well,” Nguyen clarified. “We had a meal together but didn’t talk much.”
They left separately.
O’Neil texted Nguyen a couple days later, and she ghosted him.
One night, Nguyen was having difficulty sleeping and decided to text Tom, asking if he would teach her English. She promised to pay. Tom was surprised, but texted back.
“I first quoted her my private teaching rate and she found that too high,” O’Neil says. “ She turned that down. I thought about it and came back with ‘hang out for coffee and I would teach you for free.’”
Nguyen accepted, and the sessions grew from coffee to dinner and watching movies. The relationship blossomed.
In October 2019, O’Neil returned to the United States for a six-week vacation. He was pleased with his life and his relationship with Nguyen. He enjoyed his vacation, but knew his life was back in Vietnam. He flew back in December, stopping over in China. He didn’t notice anything unusual there, but the COVID-19 virus was just beginning to make its way in that country. He escaped it and made it back to Vietnam safely.
Pandemic
Vietnam celebrates the Lunar New Year for a holiday called Tet from January to February. Teachers and students, along with businesses closing, get two weeks’ vacation. In 2020, Vietnam not only took those two weeks off, but extended the “vacation” for two more weeks to keep COVID-19 cases from spreading. At the time, there were only a few cases, and the government felt keeping people home would keep the virus from spreading.
O’Neil’s savings were depleted from his recently completed vacation. He needed to teach. He had been prepared for the first two-week closing, but any more time off was going to make things more difficult for him. He became concerned.
The government kept extending the shutdown, two more weeks, then two more weeks. O’Neil was getting desperate.
The company O’Neil worked for at the time didn’t switch to online learning. O’Neil was out of work for a month. Family and friends sent money to keep him afloat.
Finally, in May, COVID cases in Vietnam dropped to zero. The government kept a tight rein on the borders, not allowing people to come in or out. By the fall of 2020, the country was back open for a year. Life felt normal again. Schools set up online infrastructure. O’Neil switched teaching companies.
In August 2020, O’Neil proposed to Nguyen. She accepted. They had a plan outlined. In December, they would live together and get married in June 2021 with a big traditional Vietnamese ceremony. They were saving money for it.
They also started a business — a motor bike rental business. Motor bikes are the main means of transportation in Vietnam. Having this business would be important later.
In 2021, O’Neil felt the tide was turning. In March, a Vietnamese citizen went to Italy and back, hiding documentation that wouldn’t have let her back into the country. Little did she know she had come into contact with COVID in Italy, and a few a weeks later she came down with it herself. The virus spread rampantly through Vietnam after this.
In May, O’Neil asked Nguyen to sign the marriage license. At first, she scoffed, not caring to do it, as the ceremony is more important than the piece of paper. The wedding announces the couple to the community. O’Neil kept pushing and Nguyen acquiesced.
In June-July Ho Chi Min, the city in which the couple lived, shut down completely, with gatherings limited to five people or fewer. Even though they were legally married, Nguyen lived with her parents. O’Neil was by himself in another district. No one was to leave their home without paperwork. The military was brought in to enforce this. Barricades with barbed wire were built. Anyone who attempted to move around the city was captured and fined.
Local authorities brought food, or the residents received approval to leave their homes and purchase supplies. Because inventory was low, provisions were costly. Tickets were issued and people had to show them to authorities to be allowed to come and go.
Testing was mandatory, whether one had COVID symptoms or not. It was a very hard time.
Needless to say, Nguyen and O’Neil’s wedding was postponed.
O’Neil admits to being lonely and depressed. Because of their motor bike business, the government allowed them to have an emergency document to get past the guarded stops at check points. Nguyen used this to visit O’Neil, bringing him food. Her parents were concerned Nguyen, asthmatic, might contract COVID during her travels.
Eventually, Nguyen moved in with O’Neil, despite her parents’ dissatisfaction. According to traditon, Nguyen wasn’t supposed to live with O”Neil until after the wedding.
After she left, Nguyen’s parents contracted COVID. In Ho Chi Min City, people who tested positive for COVID, were moved to a quarantine facility where medical staff assisted with care. Nguyen’s father was taken to the facility; her mother was allowed to quarantine at home. Nguyen was very concerned, especially with her mother, who is diabetic and has asthma. Both parents survived COVID.
COVID vaccines arrived in Vietnam later than the U.S. Astrozenica was the most popular one. There was also a Chinese-developed vaccine that was also common. At first, only medical personnel and the elderly were given the vaccine. In October 2021, O’Neil and Nguyen finally received the Astrozenica vaccine.
At this time, the barricades in Ho Chi Min City were being removed, as well.
Post-pandemic
During the shutdown, the couple lived primarily on Nguyen’s salary from her job with an international public relations company based in Singapore that she did remotely from home. In November 2021, the couple moved to a new apartment, and O’Neil returned to teaching online.
December 25, 2021, the couple were able to have their wedding. Due to the passing of an uncle from COVID two weeks before the wedding, many of Nguyen’s relatives were scared to attend in person. Travel for O’Neil’s family from the United States was not allowed, either. So, attendance in-person was 110 compared to the 300 they had originally planned. They livestreamed the wedding for Tom’s family and friends. Two groomsmen attended in person, and Tom hired three more men to fill the gap for partners for the bridesmaids.
In February 2022, the schools in Vietnam opened up to in-person learning, and O’Neil was back to a regular schedule.
Looking back over the past few years with lockdowns, the couple see positives out of all of it. O’Neil quit smoking and decreased his alcohol consumption. They started a business together. Nguyen has been able to work from home for two companies — the Singapore one and a Russian one — which she continues to do. O’Neil received online training in education management, and he is a rising standup comic in Vietnam. They are saving money for a house. The future looks especially bright as Nguyen is five months pregnant with their first child.
“We don’t hold any negative feelings with the way the government handled the pandemic,” O’Neil said. “Ho Chi Min City is 10 million people alone. If they hadn’t taken the measures they did, COVID would have run rampant.
“The universe tried to make our relationship not work,” O’Neil added, “but we bonded more through it.”
“Most girls would have left a guy like Tom who wasn’t making money,” Nguyen said. “The pandemic made our relationship stronger.”
“The pandemic was a wakeup call to get my life in order,” O’Neil said. “I like where I am at now.”