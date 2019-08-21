A continuous paved trail now connects Winsted to Silver Lake and Hutchinson.
The news comes as crews finish work on a 1-mile segment of the Luce Line State Trail in Winsted. Trail users may yet spot state contractors at work with grass seeding and bench installations, but the path is ready for use.
“We’re very happy to see this key segment completed,” said Department of Natural Resources trail development specialist Kristy Rice. “We believe our trail users will be excited to now have 50 miles of contiguous developed trail to enjoy.”
Contractors also replaced three culverts along other portions of the trail to provide better drainage.
The majority of the Luce Line State Trail's McLeod County portion was paved in 2014 as part of a $3.8 million project the county and local cities pitched in with the state to complete. But that 1-mile segment remained unpaved from Cable Avenue to County Road 1. Trail users were directed by signs along roads to bridge the gap, but now they can stay the course.
“We’re very grateful for our local partners that helped make this happen,” Rice said. “This entire trail has been made possible by local support, and this 1-mile segment in Winsted was no different.”
Overall, the former railroad route stretches from Plymouth to Cosmos with 50 of 63 miles developed. The eastern segment between Plymouth and McLeod County's eastern border has a crushed limestone surface. The western segment from the county line to 115th Street just west of Hutchinson is paved. The portion between Hutchinson and Cedar Mills has a base of crushed granite. From Cedar Mills to Cosmos, the trail is a natural mowed grass surface.
Rice said no work is underway to pave the rest of the segment west of Hutchinson.
"It's something we would consider if there was interest," she said.