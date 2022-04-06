Volunteers are being recruited to celebrate Earth Day on the Luce Line State Trail with a litter cleanup project scheduled for Monday, April 18, through Sunday, April 24.
Individuals and teams may register to pick up winter’s wind-blown litter along a trail section of their choice between County Road 115 west of Hutchinson and Zebra Avenue on the east side of Winsted. Signups take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 18-22, at these three locations:
- Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.,
- Silver Lake City Hall, 308 Main St. W., and
- Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N.
Volunteers will be given gloves and bags when they sign up. Bags may be left on the shoulder of the trail and will be picked up the following week. Earth Day is officially Friday, April 22.
The project is sponsored by the Friends of the Luce Luce West, a nonprofit group that works to improve, maintain and promote the Luce Line State Trail. More information about the Friends can be found at friendsoftheluceline.org.