The Friends of the Luce Line West is sponsoring its first photo contest to celebrate the Luce Line State Trail.
The contest is open to anyone. Photos must be taken along the Luce Line State Trail, and up to three photos per person may be submitted between May 1 and Nov. 1, 2022. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
This is the first year of the contest, so there are no set categories. Photos can be of landscapes, plants, wildlife, different types of uses, different seasons and so on, but they must be taken along the Luce Line State Trail. Photos that contain identifiable images of children must have parental/guardian permission.
Send photos to 2022lucelinetrailphotos@gmail.com, with your name and contact information, as well as a description and the general location on the trail. Photos need to be high resolution for reproduction (at least 300 dpi).
For more information about the photo contest, visit tinyurl.com/mr2ckadw.
The Friends of the Luce Luce West is a nonprofit group that works to improve, maintain and promote the Luce Line State Trail. More information about the Friends can be found at www.friendsoftheluceline.org.