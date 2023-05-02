The Friends of the Luce Line West is sponsoring its second annual photo contest to celebrate the Luce Line State Trail.
The contest is open to all. Up to three photos per person can be submitted between May 1 and Nov. 1, 2023.
The contest is open to all. Up to three photos per person can be submitted between May 1 and Nov. 1, 2023.
The contest is open to all. Up to three photos per person can be submitted between May 1 and Nov. 1, 2023.
Photos can be of landscapes, plants, wildlife, different types of uses, different seasons and so on — but they must be taken along the Luce Line State Trail. Photos must include the Luce Line State Trail or a recognizable Luce Line State Trail feature in them. Photos that contain identifiable images of children must have parental permission. Each photo must be high resolution for reproduction (at least 300dpi) and include a description and the general location of where it was taken along the trail.
For more information about the contest, visit tinyurl.com/3y2hp3xd. Photos should be submitted to 2023lucelinetrailphotos@gmail.com.
Entries will be judged by the members of the Friends of the Luce Line West board of directors. Winners will be announced in November. First-, second- and third-place winners will be awarded $50 gift cards to selected businesses in Winsted, Silver Lake and Hutchinson.
The Friends of the Luce Luce West is a nonprofit group that works to improve, maintain and promote the Luce Line State Trail. More information about the Friends can be found at www.friendsoftheluceline.org.
