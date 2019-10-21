Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy with occasional rain. Low 37F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional rain. Low 37F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.