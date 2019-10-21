The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has turned the announcement of the Academy Award nominees into a media event. The same can now be said of Winstock Country Music Festival.
First thing Monday morning, the lineup for Winstock 2020 was announced. Headlining this year is Luke Combs and Darius Rucker.
Combs, a 2019 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, has become one of the fastest rising acts in country music. His critically acclaimed, double platinum, No. 1 debut album, “This One’s For You,” has spent a total of 27 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, including 16 weeks in 2018 — the most of any album in a calendar year. The first five singles: “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got The Best of Me” and “Beautiful Crazy” have all reached No. 1, making Combs the first artist ever to score five consecutive career-opening No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. His new album, “What You See Is What You Get,” is due out Nov. 8 and features Top 10 hit “Even Though I’m Leaving.”
Darius Rucker first attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy Award-winning Hootie & the Blowfish. Since re-introducing himself to the world as a country artist, he has released four consecutive albums to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.
In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance for his platinum-selling cover of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” off his album “True Believers.”
Joining Combs and Rucker at this year’s festival is Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy Brett Eldredge, Runaway June, Chris Janson, Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, Drew Bladridge and Drew Parker. Watch for the announcement of more artists to come.
Winstock is June 12-13 at the Winstock Festival grounds in Winsted. This event is a volunteer-driven festival, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going toward youth education at Holy Trinity School.
For tickets or more inforamtion, call 320-485-4287 or visit winstockfestival.com.