Twenty-four years ago, Lynn Township resident Paul Merkins thought, “I should probably do something for the community.”
He was already serving on the McLeod County Fair Board but wanted to do something for his township. So he ran for a three-year supervisor term. Those three years turned into three more, and on it went for 24 year. But at the end of this month, that chapter of his life will close as he retires from the Lynn Township Board.
“It’s been good,” he said. “It’s been fun. Everyone should do something.”
When he was elected again three years ago, the chairman knew it would be his last term, and he didn’t include his name on the ballot this year.
A plaque honoring Merkins’ service was presented at the Township Day annual meeting Tuesday, along with a celebratory cake. But Merkins, who had caught the flu, avoided the packed meeting that day to avoid spreading the bug. Lynn Township Supervisor Doug Johnson reflected on his time serving with Merkins. The two had been on the board for several years together.
“It’s been a real honor to work beside him,” Johnson said. “We didn’t always see eye to eye, but I hope we did a good job for all of you. I want to thank him for his service.”
Merkins said the most important part of township service is the grassroots aspect. By adequately serving neighbors in a local area, he said, tax dollars are put to the best use and people maintain the most control of their lives.
“It’s our local tax dollars being used,” he said. “We’re better informed and better at it if we do it at a local level, (compared to) if we send it to Glencoe or St. Paul. We’ve got one person representing all of us in St. Paul. Here we’ve got three.”
Looking back, Merkins said the monthly meetings were mostly fun, and he enjoyed working with everyone even if rules and regulations can feel like a chore. He recalls fondly his time serving with Robert Theuringer, who served for more than 30 years on the Township Board.
“Somebody’s gotta do it,” he said. “But there is a lot more state and federal stuff that comes in, and county stuff we have to deal with. ... And the computer age is here. Our clerk and treasurer had to get a computer probably 10 years ago to keep up with all the stuff that comes through the township association and state.”
He said there was more traffic on township roads than before, including heavy truck traffic.
“If you sit on the road and watch them go by, there are all kinds,” Merkins said. “One day they’ll need an upgrade. ... We put gravel down every year and do the best job at grading you can do to hold them up. But we’ll have to do more than that sooner or later.”
Looking ahead, he expects the township will need to stay ahead of expenses that will come with ditch and culvert work relating to the county ditch system. And even though 180th Street has had a lot of work over the years, he expects more will be needed.
“It’s a bad road,” he said, “right along the river. I don’t know what they’re going to do with it. And this spring we’ll see how the frost boils are.”