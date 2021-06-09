Macy Ellis
Parents: Bill and Paula Ellis

Age: 18

What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?

When I was younger, I remember loving when the medallion hunt would come each year. It’s an event that brought my family together. My brother and I specifically took it seriously and spent hours biking to different parks, rain or shine, in search of the medallion. Finding a random woodchip would give us such adrenaline until we realized there was no way it could be the medallion. Though we never did find it we had a good time trying.

Why did you decide to participate in this years’ Water Carnival?

I decided to participate in this year’s Water Carnival because I wanted to push myself to do something out of my comfort zone. It also seems like an experience where I can make some fun memories and a great opportunity to be involved in the community.

What are your future goals and ambitions?

This fall I’ll be attending the College of Saint Benedict, where I plan to major in English with a concentration in creative writing. I’ve also considered a double major in communications, and a minor in book arts. In the future I hope to write and possibly work for a publishing company, though I do have an interest in film as well.

