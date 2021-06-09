Macy Ellis

Sponsor: Woodstone Senior Living
Parents: Bill and Paula Ellis
Age: 18
What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?
When I was younger, I remember loving when the medallion hunt would come each year. It’s an event that brought my family together. My brother and I specifically took it seriously and spent hours biking to different parks, rain or shine, in search of the medallion. Finding a random woodchip would give us such adrenaline until we realized there was no way it could be the medallion. Though we never did find it we had a good time trying.
Why did you decide to participate in this years’ Water Carnival?
I decided to participate in this year’s Water Carnival because I wanted to push myself to do something out of my comfort zone. It also seems like an experience where I can make some fun memories and a great opportunity to be involved in the community.
What are your future goals and ambitions?
This fall I’ll be attending the College of Saint Benedict, where I plan to major in English with a concentration in creative writing. I’ve also considered a double major in communications, and a minor in book arts. In the future I hope to write and possibly work for a publishing company, though I do have an interest in film as well.