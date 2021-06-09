Madalyn Prokosch

Sponsor: New Era Financial
Parents: Rebecca and Dale Prokosch
Age: 20
What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?
Growing up in Hutchinson, I spent a lot of my childhood doing various activities in the parks and trails around town. My favorite memories include things like sledding at Rocket Hill, biking on the Luce Line Trail while stopping to look at the animals in the sanctuary, and ice skating on the rink at Park Elementary. During Water Carnival each year, my favorite memory has been searching for the medallion with my family in the different parks around town. I have always loved how many parks and outdoor activities are accessible in Hutchinson.
Why did you decide to participate in this years’ Water Carnival?
I have always thought that participating in Water Carnival would be an amazing opportunity for me to represent the town I have loved growing up in. I’m excited to spend the week participating in events and getting involved in the community while meeting new people along the way. I was one of the queen candidates for last year’s Water Carnival that ended up being canceled due to COVID. I was excited to find out that it was going to be held this year and look forward to a fun week with our community.
What are your future goals and ambitions?
I recently completed my sophomore year and first term of the nursing program at Winona State University. My future goals are to graduate with my Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and work in a hospital setting. My interests are with pediatrics, labor and delivery or mental health. I hope to make a difference in the lives of the people I care for every day. Ultimately my main ambition is to do my part in making healthcare a safe place where everyone feels respected.