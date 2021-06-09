Madelin McKee

Sponsor: Factory Direct Furniture
Parents: Chad and Julie McKee
Age: 20
What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?
Some of my favorite memories of Hutchinson is Water Carnival. Each year Water Carnival is something that I look forward to. Since I was little I was either in the little kids parade or in the big parade. And I always looked forward to the fireworks on Sunday night.
Why did you decide to participate in this year’s Water Carnival?
Water Carnival is something that I have also enjoyed. I decided to participate in Water Carnival this year because it is a great way to meet new people throughout the week. And it is also a good experience and also allows you to be able to be a part of all the Water Carnival activities .
What are your future goals and ambitions?
In the fall of 2022 I plan on continuing my schooling at the University of Iowa and work on my bachelor’s degree in sports and recreational management. After I am done with school I would like to find a job that involves working with sports.