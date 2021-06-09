Madison Fitzgerald

Sponsor: Home State Bank
Parents: Brian and Stephanie Fitzgerald
Age: 19
What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?
One of my favorite memories of Hutchinson is when I worked at Ecumen Assisted Living, because I really enjoyed getting to meet the residents and seeing the smiles on their faces everyday. I also loved hearing their stories and what they did back in the day, because they always brought a smile to my face and we always shared a couple giggles here and there.
Why did you decide to participate in this year’s Water Carnival?
I decided to participate in this year’s Water Carnival, because I thought it would give me a great opportunity to be a part of the Hutchinson community and be a part of something big. I was a candidate last year, but with the pandemic it was canceled and I am looking forward to having the privilege and experience to be a candidate for this year’s Water Carnival.
What are your future goals and ambitions?
My future goals and ambitions are to become a biomedical engineer and work with prosthetics and other medical devices. I have always had a passion to help others, so in my junior and senior year of high school, I did full PSEO (postsecondary enrollment options) and received my Associate Arts degree at the same time I graduated from high school. Now I am currently working towards my electrical engineering degree with a minor in biomedical engineering and mathematics.