Construction bids are in for the Main Street/State Highway 15 reconstruction project slated this summer in downtown Hutchinson, and the low bid came in a little more than what was estimated back in January.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation received two bids for the project, and R&R Excavating of Hutchinson was the lowest at $11.58 million. While this was about 20 percent more than the $9.5 million estimate, City Engineer Kent Exner said it could have been much worse.
“MnDOT was actually pleased with the low bid amount,” he said. “I think what we’ve seen in the region and what MnDOT is seeing overall in outstate construction bids this year has been borderline alarming as far as cost.”
Exner said he believes a big reason for the increased cost has less to do with the timing of the bid and more to do with trends and growing costs in the construction industry. Like most industries, a shortage of workers means paying more to hire laborers, which leads to greater costs for the work.
Hutchinson’s share of the construction costs is $3.02 million, which includes $433,531 of assessments. But that’s not the end of the city’s costs. It’s also expecting to pay as much as $600,000 more for other parts of the project such as engineering and inspection fees, streetscaping and public art.
“We’ll fine tune all those extra costs … and at that point you’ll know the final number,” Exner said.
The fine-tuning and final project cost will be determined during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Hutchinson City Center. The council will be discussing those final project details during that meeting and holding a 6 p.m. public hearing to discuss the assessment roll.
The project is scheduled to start April 13 and finish up by the end of the construction season.