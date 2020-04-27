The first stage of the Main Street reconstruction project in Hutchinson was completed April 20, but State Highway 15 remains an active work zone and is closed to traffic, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Among the work completed was removing the old concrete roadway from First Avenue North through Washington Avenue, along with finishing all water main and sanitary sewer installations from Second Avenue North to First Avenue North.
The second stage of the project started, which includes installation of the storm sewer between Second Avenue North and First Avenue North. When complete, installation of the sanitary sewer and water main between First Avenue North and Washington Avenue will begin.
Here are traffic instructions during the second stage:
- The intersections at Washington Avenue and First Avenue North will be closed to vehicles from all directions.
- The intersection at Second Avenue North will be open for people turning east to go to Wells Fargo, or to turn west onto Second Avenue North.
- Crosswalks will be closed to pedestrians at various times; signs will direct pedestrians to alternate routes.
- Sidewalks to businesses will remain open as long as possible, but use rear/side entrances when posted.
- Signs will designate temporary pedestrian access during each stage of the project.
- Park on the streets and in the parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- Wells Fargo employees and customers can enter/exit to Main Street and go north to State Highway 7 for the duration of the project. This outlet is for Wells Fargo access only. Drivers are discouraged from using the former Shopko parking lot.
- People may cross Main Street at Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South until the third stage of construction begins about May 7.