All concrete paving from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue was completed this past week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s latest update on the Hutchinson State Highway 15 reconstruction project.
Other work that was completed this past week included removing old concrete roadway up to the north side of Fifth Avenue South, and beginning installing sanitary sewer between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South. The resurfacing part of the project south of Fifth Avenue also continued with removing old pavement and installing new concrete curb, road and sidewalk.
Up next with the project are the following jobs:
• Continue installing sanitary sewer and water main between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
• Begin prepping and installing sidewalk between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
• Continue with the resurfacing part of the project south of Fifth Avenue.
The project is in Stage 4. During this stage of construction, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
• Work takes place at the intersections of Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
• People may cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South, and the crossing at Second Avenue North is open for local traffic.
• Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians.
• Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
• Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.