The installation of sanitary sewer and water main between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South has been completed and work continues on installing sidewalks between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s latest update on the Hutchinson State Highway 15 reconstruction project.
Up next with the project are the following jobs:
- Install utility services along with storm sewer between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
- Prep and concrete pave the center lane from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue South.
- Continue installing sidewalk between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
- On the resurfacing part of the project, continue removing old pavement and installing concrete curb, road and sidewalk.
The project is in Stage 4. Much of the work takes place at the intersections of State Highway 15 with Third Avenue South and Foufth Avenue South. During this stage of construction, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- The area is closed to vehicle traffic from all directions.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrian traffic.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Customer parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Highway 15/Main Street businesses.
- People can use Franklin and Adams streets to get to homes and businesses.
- People can cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.
- When Fifth Avenue South isn’t available for crossing, the Second Avenue intersection will be open.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.