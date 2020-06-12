State Highway 15/Main Street in downtown Hutchinson is beginning to look more and more like an actual road as the reconstruction project moves along.
Work this past week included pouring the 13-foot concrete middle lane from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue, continued installation of sanitary sewer and water main services from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South, and installing storm sewer through First Avenue South.
Crews also started the resurfacing part of the project, which extends from Fifth Avenue South to the Airport Road roundabout. Work on removing the old sidewalk and side street portions of the first few blocks south of Fifth Avenue South also started.
The next part of the reconstruction project includes the following work:
- Pouring the next two lanes adjacent to the middle lane that runs from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue.
- Finishing utility services between First Avenue South and Second Avenue South.
- Beginning storm sewer work from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South
- Continuing to remove old sidewalks and pouring concrete in the areas that were removed.
While traffic will remain open during the resurfacing part of the project from Fifth Avenue to Airport Road, motorists should expect temporary lane and shoulder closures on Highway 15, as well as side street and sidewalk closures.
Here are other instruction for motorists and pedestrian during this stage of construction:
- Work takes place at the intersections of First Avenue South and Second Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses
- for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- Local traffic only in areas south of Third Avenue South.
- People may cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.