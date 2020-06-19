Thanks to good weather, the State Highway 15/Main Street project in downtown Hutchinson is 10-14 days ahead of schedule, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Transportation update.
Work this past week included pouring concrete at Second Avenue North, finishing installing utility services between First Avenue South and Second Avenue South, and beginning installation of street lights from Second Avenue North through Washington Avenue.
The resurfacing part of the project from Fifth Avenue South to Airport Road also continued as new concrete curb, road and sidewalk was poured.
The next part of the reconstruction project includes the following work:
- Pouring concrete for the next two lanes adjacent to the middle lane that runs from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue.
- Completing storm sewer installation and preparing for curb installation from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South.
- Continuing to remove old sidewalks and install concrete curb, road and sidewalk as part of the resurfacing portion of the project from Fifth Avenue to Airport Road.
While the project is currently on Stage 3, work has progressed one block into Stage 4. Traffic will remain open from Fifth Avenue to Airport Road during the resurfacing part of the project, but expect temporary lane and shoulder closures, as well as side street and sidewalk closures.
Here are other instructions for motorists and pedestrians during this stage of construction:
- Work takes place at the intersections of First Avenue South and Second Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- Local traffic only in areas south of Third Avenue South.
- People may cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.
- The intersection crossing at Second Avenue North has reopened for local traffic.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.