Work on both portions of the State Highway 15 project in Hutchinson continue to run smoothly, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Transportation update.
In the downtown Hutchinson portion of the project, work this past week included paving the two lanes adjacent to the center lane from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue, installing utility services and storm sewer between First Avenue South and Second Avenue South, and installing streetlights from Second Avenue North through Washington Avenue.
In the resurfacing part of the project south of Fifth Avenue, work continued filling in the areas that were removed with new concrete curb, road and sidewalk.
Up next with the project are the following jobs:
- Installing curb from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue South.
- Work on sanitary sewer and water main from Second Avenue South to Third Avenue South.
- On the resurfacing part of the project south of Fifth Avenue, old sidewalks will continue to be removed and new concrete curb, road and sidewalk will be installed.
Once new curb has been installed from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue, the road closure will move further down to the north side of Fifth Avenue South, and old pavement will be removed up to that point.
Here are other instructions for motorists and pedestrians during this stage of construction:
- Work takes place at the intersections of First Avenue South and Second Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- Local traffic only in areas south of Third Avenue South.
- People may cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South, and the crossing at Second Avenue North is open for local traffic.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.