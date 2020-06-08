Stage 3 of the State Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project in Hutchinson continues. This past week saw the continued installation of sanitary sewer and water main from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South. Concrete was poured for the sidewalk from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue. However, ramps at the corners of the intersection on this stretch still need to be poured.
The work planned for this week includes:
- Removing the temporary pavement at the State Highway 15 and Second Avenue North intersection to prepare for the concrete paving.
- Paving concrete from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue, weather permitting.
- Continuing to work on utility services between First Avenue South and Second Avenue South.
- So far, work has centered on the reconstruction part of the project. Next week, we will begin work on the resurfacing part of the project, as well. That area extends from the roundabout at County Road 115/Airport Road to Fifth Avenue South. We will start with sidewalk and pedestrian crossing improvements on the west side of Highway 15 beginning at Milwaukee Avenue and work south. During this time, expect temporary shoulder closure, sidewalk closure, and side street closures.
Due to the reconstruction process, vehicles will not be able to turn from Franklin Street/Second Street Northwest to travel northbound on Highway 15 for approximately two weeks.
Reconstruction in the downtown area is taking place in stages. While Highway 15 remains closed during the project, working in stages keeps as many intersections and sidewalks open for as long as possible. We are currently in Stage 3.
- Work takes place at the intersections of Highway 15 with First Avenue South and Second Avenue South.
- The area is closed to vehicle traffic from all directions.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrian traffic.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Customer parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Highway 15/Main Street businesses.
- Local traffic only in areas south of Third Avenue South.
- People can use Franklin and Adams streets to get to homes and businesses.
- People can cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.